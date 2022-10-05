Watch: Hailie Deegan hits tire carrier and sends wheel bouncing across track

David Gilliland Racing driver Hailie Deegan has been well received in the stock car racing world, where she managed to make a place for herself last year. The young 21-year-old driver did not have the most impressive of debut seasons in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2021, and has been on a string of bad luck and finishes ever since. The 2022 Truck Series season has seen Deegan suffer in terms of results even when compared to teammate Tanner Gray.

Last weekend's Playoffs race at Talladega Superspeedway saw Hailie Deegan finish in the top 10, a feat she has achieved only thrice before Talladega in the entirety of her stock car racing career. The good result also turned out to be a double-edged sword, as Deegan also made a big mistake during the race. The #1 Ford F-150 driver managed to hit the tire out of the hands of one of the tire carriers in her crew when she came in too fast for a pit stop during the final stage of the race.

This resulted in the stray wheel crossing the pit lane into the grass beside the front stretch of the 1.66-mile-long track. In a bout of panic, the tire carrier was then seen running across the busy pit lane and recovering the tire from the grass, all while green-flag pit stops were underway.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX That was a bad idea. NASCAR pulled this Hailie Deegan crew member's credential and escorted him from the track. That was a bad idea. NASCAR pulled this Hailie Deegan crew member's credential and escorted him from the track. https://t.co/tQKwjgOspd

This terminal mistake from one of Hailie Deegan's crew members also meant he was escorted off the track's property, along with his credentials being revoked by the governing body. The unfortunate crew member has most likely been suspended for a specific period for the offense.

Hailie Deegan likely to announce future plans in NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan has created anticipation amongst fans of the sport as the 21-year-old Temecula, California native has teased a big announcement due on her YouTube channel. Deegan took to Instagram to tell fans what to look out for on YouTube and wrote:

“Got a big racing announcement that I’m gonna be posting tomorrow afternoon on my YouTube channel. Stay tuned @monsterenergy @ford”

The announcement is most likely regarding her future in the Truck Series with her current team or the jump up to the Xfinity Series with another. Watch Hailie Deegan compete in the upcoming Truck Series Playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22, 2022.

