WATCH: Hailie Deegan trains with the US Navy in San Diego 

Soon-to-be NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Hailie Deegan took part in a day's training session with the United States Navy in San Diego.

The up-and-coming female NASCAR driver, Hailie Deegan, has been one of the more talked-about drivers in the American stock car racing scene. In what was a lackluster season for her, the 22-year-old former David Gilliland Racing star drove for ThorSport Racing in the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series season.

Despite her poor performances, Deegan recently signed a multi-year deal with Xfinity Series team AM Racing, which would see her race in NASCAR's second division in 2024. Deegan would become the only female driver in the Xfinity Series.

Recently, Hailie Deegan decided to take a day out of her schedule to visit the US Navy training camp in Coronado, San Diego. The NASCAR driver shared glimpses of her day at the Navy training camp in Coronado on her Instagram (and YouTube).

She revealed her encounters with Navy personnel, engaging in rigorous training drills, wielding machine guns, and even taking a ride on Navy boats.

Watch the video below:

The move comes on the back of her participation in the Truck Series race at Bristol Speedway earlier this season, where she sported a special Navy-themed wrap on her vehicle.

Who is Hailie Deegan's replacement for ThorSport Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series?

Deegan, who faced struggles securing a spot in the NASCAR Truck Series, found an unexpected home with AM Racing. The move came as a promotion to the Xfinity Series for the California-born driver.

Deegan's 2023 season with ThorSport Racing ended with a 19th-place finish in the standings. Throughout the 23 races she contested, the young driver secured only two top-10 finishes. As Deegan moved on to AM Racing, ThorSport Racing had a void to fill.

Stepping into Deegan's shoes is 18-year-old sensation Jake Garcia. Known for his remarkable debut season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Garcia exceeded expectations by claiming second place in the season-ending race in Phoenix.

His performances included nine top-10 finishes, including three top-five finishes out of 22 races. His breakout performance caught the attention of ThorSport Racing, resulting in a promising deal for the talented rookie.

With Deegan's move to AM Racing and Garcia's rapid rise in the Truck Series, it remains to be seen how they will fare in their respective series.