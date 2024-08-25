WATCH: Harrison Burton & Jeff Burton share heartfelt moment in the infield after Daytona win

In one of the season’s most thrilling races, Harrison Burton claimed his first-ever Cup Series victory at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. After crossing the finish line, Burton shared a touching moment on the track with his father, NASCAR legend Jeff Burton.

Harrison Burton pilots the #21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing, competing full-time in the Cup Series. The 23-year-old started the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in P20, and with Daytona delivering on its famed drama, he took the lead from RCR's Kyle Busch after getting pushed by Parker Retzlaff in the final lap and beat the #8 driver by a razor-thin margin of 0.047 seconds.

Burton's win at Daytona has created history for the #21 driver and WBR altogether, as it marked his first win in the Cup Series and WBR's 100th victory since its inception. Following his win, Jeff Burton congratulated his son via radio and said (via TSN):

"Harrison, it's dad, what's up?"

''That was awesome, holy sh*t, let's go," Harrison Burton said in response.

Jeff Burton was seen storming toward the track from the commentator's box to congratulate his son, where they hugged each other with passion and pride, providing one of the most iconic moments in the history of the sport.

Here's a look at the father-son duo at the track (via NBC):

Earlier this year, news broke that Harrison Burton and Wood Brothers Racing would be parting ways after the 2024 season. This uncertainty cast doubt on his future in the sport, but his recent win at Daytona could boost his chances of securing a ride for 2025.

"We're in the playoffs now" - Harrison Burton comments on historic victory at Daytona

Harrison Burton marked his first career victory at Daytona in his #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. He got emotional during his victory speech, particularly about his departure from WBR.

Ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Burton had only managed a single top-five and five top-10 finishes in his three-year stint in the Cup Series. Reportedly, his failure to bring in results led to WBR bringing in SHR's Josh Berry as a replacement for the 2025 season.

After winning at Daytona, an emotional Burton shared his thoughts on his situation and what it feels like to be a Cup race winner.

"I cried the whole victory lap. Got fired from this job and I wanted to do everything for the Wood Brothers that I could; they've given me an amazing opportunity in life. To get them 100 on my way out is amazing. We're in the playoffs now, let's go to Darlington and see what happens."

Although he is currently P34 in the driver standings, the win at Daytona has marked Burton as the 13th driver to secure a playoff birth on account of winning a race.

