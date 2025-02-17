Watch: HMS star William Byron etches his name in concrete at Daytona 500 victory lane 

William Byron etched his name on the Daytona 500 history books as a two-time champion. To commemorate the milestone, Byron imprinted his hand and foot on concrete in the Daytona victory lane.

Byron finished first at Daytona last Sunday to become a back-to-back race champion. He drove the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports to victory, kicking off the 2025 season on a high note.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post by NASCAR Insider Dustin Long, the No. 24 driver could be seen immortalizing the race win on concrete. He wrote his name and etched his signature, alongside his foot and hand imprints.

"Two-time Daytona 500 champion William Byron signs his name in concrete next to his hand imprints and his foot imprint in Daytona’s Victory Lane," Long wrote.

William Byron started the race week strong with a P2 finish in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1. He earned a row three start in P5 for the race, with Chase Briscoe starting from the pole position.

Fast forward to the final lap of the Daytona 500, Byron was running sixth when race leaders Denny Hamlin and Cole Custer got wrecked. The Hendrick Motorsports star avoided the crash by driving to the outside to take the lead.

The officials didn't throw a caution flag, allowing Byron to drive the No. 24 all the way to the checkered flag.

William Byron won the 2025 Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

The 27-year-old driver finished ahead of Tyler Reddick Jimmie Johnson, Chase Briscoe, and John Hunter Nemechek. Teammate Alex Bowman crossed the line sixth followed by Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric, respectively.

Justin Allgaier and Chris Buescher completed the top 10 finishers at Daytona.

William Byron shared his perspective on the final Daytona 500 lap

Frank Kelleher hands William Byron his new Rolex watch after he won the Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

In an interview with veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, William Byron looked back at the final lap of the Daytona 500. He revealed being at the right place at the right time when the crash happened allowed him to drive his way to victory.

The two-time Daytona 500 champion said:

"It was pretty awesome, obviously, I made the move to go to the third lane and just expecting to get a run off of [Turn] four. Then to see the crash and be right up against the wall and get through, it was good timing for sure. But the way it all played out, I was in the gas, kind of going forward with momentum and that really propelled me past it." [0:15 onwards]

The North Carolina native pointed out that if slowed down to react to the last lap wreck, Tyler Reddick would've overtaken him for the lead.

"Honestly, if I had checked up, I think Reddick would've got to me... probably passed me, Byron said.

"So the fact that we had forward momentum, it was like perfect scenario. We were almost clearing the wreck as it was happening, so that was pretty awesome," he concluded.

William Byron will make his way to Georgia for the season's second race at Atlanta. The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 is scheduled for February 23 at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be telecasted by Fox.

