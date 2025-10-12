WATCH: Hollywood actor Chris Powell gives the command at the Las Vegas NASCAR Cup race

Glen Powell, the Hollywood actor, was the Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 12. His energy while saying the famous words fits well with the fast-paced, energetic nature of NASCAR.Glen Powell is a renowned actor, producer, and screenwriter who has been named as the grand marshal of the 2025 South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, held on October 12. Powell becomes a part of a lengthy list of public personalities and sporting stars who have served in the role of grand marshal at LVMS in the past, such as Morgan Freeman, Kim Kardashian, and Tim Allen.Being known as being versatile in filmmaking projects, including Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You, Powell is also an experienced pilot who has licenses and has played characters who are extreme and carefree with a rush of adrenaline, which makes his choice align with the excitement of the motorsport in itself. The stock car racing association shared the video of Glen Powell saying the famous words with the caption:&quot;Fire 'em up, @glenpowell&quot;The NASCAR Cup Series event that was held in Las Vegas Motor Speedway was the South Point 400, which had a very competitive starting grid filled with numerous competitors who were fighting to secure a spot in the championship 4. The Joe Gibbs Racing team is up front, where Denny Hamlin wins the pole and Chase Briscoe is in the second place. Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott claim the third and fourth positions, respectively, both of them being experienced participants in the playoffs.Other major rivals are William Byron and Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports, who start the race at positions five and six, respectively. Their stable performance records, especially in the middle tracks like Las Vegas, make them a relevant competition in order to win. The current champion, Joey Logano, who has been a Las Vegas winner in the past couple of years, is in the ninth spot.Ryan Blaney comments on sealing his place in the NASCAR championship race at Las VegasRyan Blaney secured his place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 ahead of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas, primarily thanks to his critical victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the Round of 12. Despite qualifying 14th for the Las Vegas race, Blaney emphasized that he does not plan to hold back even though his spot in the final four is locked.“It’s, what are you willing to push it to?” Blaney said, via NASCAR.com. “And I’ve never been a big fan of reeling something in. Like, I feel like if you’re trying to get the most out of your stuff and keep working on it and refine it — I mean, you can’t just keep doing the same thing, which we aren’t. So just refining what you think is fast and good.”Blaney's 2025 season exemplifies his consistency and championship-caliber performance. The 2023 Cup Series champion has posted three wins, numerous top-five finishes, and top-ten placements over 31 races.