WATCH: In-car visual of HMS star Alex Bowman and NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick’s drifting session

Before this year's NASCAR season began, Alex Bowman and Kevin Harvick held an interview/drifting session at Ten Tenths Motor Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. They got on the back of a modded Chevrolet Corvette C6 and put the pedal to the metal.

This came as a consequence of Bowman's drifting celebration in Chicago last year... AND Harvick making fun of such burnout. After starting in P8 and leading the race for only eight laps, the Tucson native managed to take the chequered flag and spun his car victoriously at the finish line. This couldn't have come at a better time for him, as it meant the end of an 80-race winless streak.

But before the two drivers got in the car, they talked about it, the modifications it had, and the functionality of the parking break.

"You have a lot of tools compared to normal, right? You have a hydraulic E-break... this car is a little different than a lot of cars, some guys have (their) breaks setups like this: the E-break is in line, so if you're on the E-break and you go to the foot brake, it'll lock you out, so you've gotta use them separate of each other," Alex Bowman explained to Kevin Harvick via FOX before the showdown. (2:01 onwards).

After the demonstration, they talked about the emotions of winning that day in Chicago for Alex Bowman. Aside from breaking an 80-race winless streak, he was also just coming back from a vertebrae injury, which had him questioning his future ability to drive professionally.

"Just to overcome the injuries and the lack of performance and all the different things that all kinda came into one winning there in Chicago yeah, it was super emotional. I didn't know what to do or say," Bowman said. (5:21 onwards)

Alex Bowman inspired Kevin Harvick to learn to drift

With the demonstration and the respective interview finished, it was time for Kevin to try Alex Bowman's acrobatics behind the wheel. He was feeling reluctant at first, but the teacher told him he could pick for him a couple corners that weren't so blind or had a complicated elevation change.

Kevin set clear that his audience shouldn't have high expectations because he felt his talent level (for drifting) was considerably lower than the car's capabilities to do it. Regardless, Bowman said during the performance that he'd done a very good job for his first try.

"Jugding off of the Cup (Series Cars) burnout, this is much different. This is built to drift, our Cup cars are not built to drift like that, so the driving techinique that just came with that... I think we're going to give him a pass on his burnout until his next victory," said Harvick in a conciliatory manner after having tried drifting. (11:15 onwards)

A P6 in Daytona left Alex Bowman and his fans waiting for the next drifting celebration, but next Sunday (February 23) at Atlanta he'll have another chance.

