Watch: Jeff Gordon shares a heartwarming video with Kyle Larson’s family after HMS star’s Chili Bowl triumph

Hendrick Motorsports' Jeff Gordon shared a video on his social media showing off his celebrations with Kyle Larson's family after the #5 driver won the Chili Bowl Nationals championship. Gordon, who is the Vice Chairman of HMS, posted a reel that showed him congratulating Kyle after his win while getting into a confetti fight with Larson's daughter. Gordon could also be seen hugging Katelyn Sweet, the HMS driver's wife.

The Hendrick Motorsports' Instagram account also shared the same video, which was accompanied with the caption:

"What a race. What an event. 2025 is off to a great start."

This was Kyle Larson's third win at the Chili Bowl championship race, taking home another Golden Driller trophy to add to his collection. Larson encountered two seperate issues during a race that he had qualified on pole for, but was able to persevere to score the victory at the Tulsa Expo Raceway. He was able to secure his place at the final event after a first place finish at the preliminary event on Monday, January 13.

Before Larson took his victory, Gordon shared a video of himself going through a series of emotions as he watched his team's driver race at the dirt track, sharing it to social media with the caption:

"The many emotions of watching @KyleLarsonRacin at the Chili Bowl."

The four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has only forayed into the world of the Chili Bowl once, in 1990, when he finished 16th in the championship race.

Jeff Gordon has held the Vice Chairman role at his former team since 2022. Over the last three years, the team has achieved 32 wins, along with 122 top fives, and 202 top 10 finishes in the Cup Series.

Jeff Gordon on the importance of the Chili Bowl event

Apart from supporting HMS' Kyle Larson, Jeff Gordon also attended the Chili Bowl as the event's Grand Marshal. This was the former driver's second time in the position, after he was named GM in 2022.

Speaking with FloRacing, he shared the significance of the event in the world of racing.

"Anything that brings me here to see some of the best racing on dirt that exists in the world and see it, feel the energy of this crowd is amazing. But yeah, you know, with Kyle Larson and Corey Day and Alex Bowman, you know, with his team here as well as some of the other NASCAR guys that are here, it just shows you how important this event is, how big it is, how much it's growing. And I couldn't be more proud to be Grand Marshal for it," Jeff Gordon said. [0:22]

The Hall Of Famer also added that the Chili Bowl event is a good place to see the future of racing.

"I don't think that I'm just here as a fan watching some dirt racing. You know, we're going to keep our eyes open at all times for the next, you know, young talent to come up, the next Kyle Larson, you know, the next Tony Stewart, whatever it may be" [1:04]

After his retirement from racing full-time in Cup Series in 2015, Jeff Gordon also held an analyst position for Fox Sports, covering the 2016 to 2021 seasons for the network.

