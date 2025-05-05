Watch: JGR stars Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe fulfill a fan’s surprising autograph request

Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe fulfilled a fan's request ahead of Sunday's Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway (May 4). The two Cup drivers found a unique spot to give away their autographs as they signed the fan's forehead.

Ahead of the Wurth 400, the 11th Cup Series race of this season, Hamlin and Briscoe took time from their busy schedule to have interactions with fans who were waiting in line to meet the drivers.

As the fan got to meet the Joe Gibbs Racing drivers, he made sure he took something worth bragging about. The fan first took an autograph from the #11 driver on his forehead, and then went on to take the same from Briscoe.

Below are two different posts that showcase how Briscoe and Hamlin signed the fan's forehead.

Steven Taranto uploaded an image after Hamlin signed on his forehead:

He then uploaded a video of Briscoe signing the fan's forehead:

NASCAR concluded its 11th race of the season at Texas, as Joey Logano came out as the winner. This was his first victory since the 2024 Championship 4 race at the Phoenix Raceway. With this, he qualified for the NASCAR playoffs and brought himself the opportunity to defend his title.

Denny Hamlin shared his thoughts after unfortunate Texas DNF

Denny Hamlin had a terrible day at Texas after the Joe Gibbs Racing driver suffered a dramatic oil fire on his car during the Wurth 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway. The #11 driver became the first driver to go out of the race as his Progress Toyota suddenly slowed down, and the fire broke out underneath the car. With this, Hamlin experienced his first DNF of the season.

Denny Hamlin (#11 Joe Gibbs Racing Progressive Toyota) is towed into the pits after blowing an engine during the NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY on May 4, 2025 - Source: Getty

“It was blowing up for about a lap or so before it really detonated," said Hamlin via Motorsport after he suffered the DNF. "I tried to keep it off to keep it from full detonating, that was they can diagnose exactly what happened to it. It’s tough to say exactly what it is, but they’ll go back and look at it and we’ll find out in a few weeks.”

"I’m not really sure. I’ve had blown engines in two or three season in-a-row now where we didn’t have any issues several years prior to that. Just trying to develop I'm guessing and trying to get more. Certainly, we feel like we need to get a bit more power but this was unexpected for us," he further added.

While Denny Hamlin had a day to forget, it wasn't different for Chase Briscoe either. The #17 driver got loose in turns 3 & 4 of the track and came to a stop. Ultimately, he finished the race in 27th place.

