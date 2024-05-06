WATCH: Jimmie Johnson involved in a 3 car pile up at Kansas NASCAR race

Jimmie Johnson entered into his fourth clash of the 2024 Cup Series season and his second consecutive race this year at the Kansas Motor Speedway, fielding his co-owned team Legacy Motor Club's #84 Toyota, where Stage 3 had a saddening fate to offer.

The 7x Cup Series winner had a poor qualifying run and started his Advent Health 400 run in P19. Nonetheless, Johnson tamed his Camry across the 1.5-mile asphalt fighting a battle for the lead, but shortly after Lap 174 restarted, the Californian found himself wrecked in a 3-car pileup.

On Lap 176, Jimmie Johnson took the outside line to get ahead of Ty Gibbs' #54 Toyota, but Corey LaJoie rammed into the former's ride, sending the LMC driver hard into the wall. With Austin Hill getting collected, it turned out to be a three-car wreck. The crash drifted his #84 Toyota from the top straight onto the on-track grass patch and ended his run after 175 laps of action.

Here is the video highlighting Johnson's dismal weekend in Kansas (via NASCAR on X):

Expand Tweet

Jimmie Johnson opens up on his "disappointed" outing after getting released from the infield care center

The Lap 176 incident was so severe that Johnson was brought to the infield care facility for immediate medical attention before being discharged. The 48-year-old attempted to secure another victory as he has been experiencing a winless drought since the 2018 season.

However, after calling off his full-time stint from 2020 onwards, the legendary driver switched to a part-time schedule to keep himself rooted in the high-octane sport and become the only driver with eight NASCAR titles.

The current season is yet to see a promising result from Jimmie Johnson and in his yet another attempt to rake in a much-needed promising outcome, he found himself caught up in a horrific wreck, courtesy of a run-in by LaJoie's #7 Chevy.

Reflecting on his dented Cup Series weekend, Johnson opened up to Fox reporter Regan Smith, uncovering his "disappointed" feeling (via FOX: NASCAR on X):

"Certainly disappointed, he [LaJoie] hit from behind, spun out turned around but I'm confident it wasn't on purpose, it's kind of just those racing things. Unfortunate but we'll dust ourselves off, take the Advent Health Toyota home get ready to do again in May."

Expand Tweet