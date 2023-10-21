During the final few minutes of practice, Joey Logano lost control of his #22 Ford Mustang off of turn two at Homestead ahead of the Cup Series race.

Logano's car slid sideways as he attempted to close the gap between Tyler Reddick and himself. The #22 lost control before it crashed the SAFER barriers on the exit of turn two.

WATCH: Joey Logano crashes during practice ahead of NASCAR Cup race at Homestead

Logano was the second-quickest in group B's practice session when the collision occurred. Now, the #22 Team Penske team is preparing to pull out their backup car for Logano. He will now start the 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway from the back of the pack.

NASCAR fans react to Joey Logano's crash ahead of NASCAR Cup race at Homestead

Joey Logano's crash during practice at Homestead means he will now start Sunday's Cup Series race at the back of the grid with his backup #22 car.

Fans were left divided by this incident. Some were glad that Logano was not injured, while some couldn't resist the urge to dabble in conspiracy theories.

"I'm not a fan of Logano, but I'm glad he's alright," one fan wrote.

A couple of fans showed their displeasure that practice and qualifying weren't televised.

Thankfully, the driver is safe and ready to go for the main race on Sunday. His fans would be hoping he has better luck on that day.