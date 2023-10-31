WATCH: Joey Logano mercilessly bumps Ty Gibbs out of his way during NASCAR elimination race at Martinsville

Joey Logano's actions during the NASCAR elimination race at Martinsville was a turning point in the race.

In turn three of the half-mile circuit at Martinsville, Logano spun Ty Gibbs' Toyota after bumping into his back end. This led to the race's fifth caution.

Brad Keselowski, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Todd Gilliland, and Daniel Suarez were all collected in the collision. Suarez was sidelined by the incident, while Keselowski was eliminated from contention.

Denny Hamlin unhappy with Joey Logano after being eliminated at Martinsville

The collision between Joey Logano and Ty Gibbs left Denny Hamlin fuming. He got eliminated from the playoff spots, and he didn't hold back after the race.

Many cars were involved in the collision, and the caution flag was thrown out. The incident did not help Hamlin either. On the last restart, Hamlin was forced to start eleventh, which increased the gap between him and Blaney.

During the post-race interview, Hamlin expressed his displeasure over his elimination. Speaking to Fox's Bob Pockrass, he said:

“I mean, the only issue I really had was with Logano knocking out Ty (Gibbs) there, knocking to Ty into me, I just thought some more respect to be out there for guys that myself and the #12 we’re trying to earn a spot in the Final Four. And I thought that we deserved a chance to race it amongst ourselves and not have somebody else in there knocking cars around.”

Given that Logano had already been eliminated from contention and had nothing to gain from the incident, Hamlin's annoyance was justified given that he was one of the drivers who was competing for the playoff spot.