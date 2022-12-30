Watch: Joey Logano races with his son Hudson as part of his 'daily routine'

Joey Logano had a thrilling performance in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. He started the season with a win in the first-ever Clash at the Coliseum - also the first ever competition with Next Gen cars - and ended the season by winning the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway, ultimately clinching his second Cup Series Championship.

To add to that, Logano won the first-ever Cup Series race held at World Wide Technology Raceway and two other races this season, including the spring race at Darlington Raceway and the playoffs race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 32-year-old recently shared a video on social media of him racing with his son Hudson Joseph Logano during the off-season and captioned the post which read:

“Daily Routine - Laps with Hudson”

Watch the video below:

In the video, Logano can be seen driving a minibike while his son is riding a dirt car on the dirt track.

Since the conclusion of the 2022 NASCAR season, Logano has been busy with preparations for next season. When he returns in 2023 on the track, he will defend two titles – The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

Joey Logano spoke about the difference that made him the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion

Since winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Joey Logano has pointed out that the difference that made him the title winner was the belief that he and his #22 Team Penske Ford team had that they could do it. He said:

“I knew going into this thing that we’re going to win the championship. I told the guys we were the favorite from Daytona, and we truly believed it, and that’s the difference."

He also praised his team for their confidence, saying:

"I had a good team with a bunch of confidence, and we had all the reason in the world to be confident. I’ve never been truly this ready for a championship race, and yeah, we did it, man. I can’t believe it.”

Joey Logano and his #22 Team Penske Ford team will next be seen in action in the Cup Series at the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The event will start on February 19, 2023.

