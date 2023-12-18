Watch: Joey Logano's Italian accent in hilarious promotional video for new NASCAR sponsor

Joey Logano unveiled his Italian alter ego in a promotional video for his new primary sponsor, Hunt Brothers Pizza.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has a brand new sponsor heading into the upcoming season. Hunt Brothers Pizza, who used to sponsor the No. 4 Ford, has departed from the team upon Kevin Harvick's retirement.

For the 2024 season, the company will serve as the primary sponsor for the No. 22 Ford Mustang of Team Penske, set to be piloted by former Cup Series champion Joey Logano.

In a video released upon the announcement, Logano can be seen flaunting an Italian accent as he promoted the upcoming partnership. Notably, Joey Logano's father Thomas J. Logano is of Italian descent, providing a personal touch to the clip.

Watch the clip where Joey Logano uses an Italian accent below:

Upon the announcement earlier this month, Logano had expressed his excitement. He told NASCAR.com:

"We’re excited and honored to bring Hunt Brothers Pizza on board next season. Their commitment to excellence both on the track and in the marketplace — in addition to their longstanding support of motorsports — makes Hunt Brothers Pizza a perfect fit at Team Penske.

I look forward to racing the No. 22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang in 2024 and we hope to see those popular red and green colors in Victory Lane next season."

Joey Logano on Ryan Blaney winning the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series

Whilst the 33-year-old failed to defend his crown last season, Logano acknowledged Ryan Blaney's rise to the top of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Logano was eliminated from the first round of playoffs, becoming the first defending champion to suffer this fate. However, that didn't stop Team Penske from securing the championship again as his teammate Ryan Blaney clinched his first ever Cup title.

Reacting to Blaney's win, Logano commended his performances in the last seven weeks of the season. He said (via yahoo.com):

"We’ve all seen the amount of speed that he’s had his whole career, like just raw speed. The kid’s quick as can be. But it seemed like it took a minute for the race-crafting to meet up to the talent that he has. And really, I think in the last seven weeks of what he was able to put together was exceptional — really, really good. And he put them both together, and now I’ll tell you, he’s gonna be tough to beat for a long time, now that he’s got confidence on his side, he’s done it already. He’s gonna be tough for a long time."