WATCH: Joey Logano takes his wife Brittany on a spin in his shiny Ford Mustang GT

By Mayank Shukla
Published Oct 01, 2025 18:54 GMT
NASCAR: 2024 NASCAR Awards Banquet - Source: Imagn
Joey Logano (22) and his wife Brittany at Charlotte Convention Center. - Source: Imagn

Joey Logano, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion, was seen riding along with his wife, Brittany, in a Ford Mustang GT. In a hilarious caption, he mentioned that it was a moment when the babysitter arrived and the couple could go for a “date night.”

Joey Logano's romance with Brittany Baca began when they were teenagers who worked at Logano's parents' ice skating rink in North Carolina. Joey, aged 16, was introverted among girls and requested his sister to introduce him to Brittany, her companion and a figure skating competitor. Their initial encounters were anything but movie material, as Brittany once termed their meetings as “awkward.” However, a joint after-hours skate together at the rink prompted Joey to ask for the telephone number, which marked the inception of their relationship.

Showing off his driving skills and red Ford Mustang GT, Joey Logano posted on X:

":30 seconds after the babysitter shows up for “Date Night”"
Mrs. Logano is also the secretary and vice chairwoman of the Joey Logano Foundation, with a mission of devoting herself to serving the community, and is the mother of their three children: Hudson (2018), Jameson (2020), and Emilia (2022).

Joey Logano makes feelings clear after Bubba Wallace’s defeat changed Team Penske’s Kansas result

Joey Logano expressed gratitude toward Denny Hamlin after Bubba Wallace's late-race battle with Hamlin at Kansas Speedway indirectly helped Logano maintain his spot above the NASCAR playoff cutoff line. Had Wallace won the race, Logano would have been forced into a must-win situation at the upcoming Charlotte Roval event.

Despite a challenging weekend that included a poor 35th-place qualifying, penalties for unapproved car adjustments, and pit road infractions, Logano managed to score crucial stage points that kept his playoff hopes alive.

"You know the back half of that race couldn't have gone much worse after the wreck but we're also sitting in a lot of different spot if Bubble won that race. So, thanks Denny," Logano said in an interview with NASCAR's Inside the Race, via X/Steve Letarte.
Logano’s Kansas race was further complicated by a multi-car wreck during Stage 3, which damaged his No. 22 Ford, negatively affecting its performance for the remainder of the race. Trying to recover, he opted for a risky two-tire pit stop but was unable to hold off competitors due to multiple restarts that depleted his tires.

That resulted in a 21st-place finish, a disappointing outcome that nonetheless kept him 13 points above the playoff cutline heading into Charlotte.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
