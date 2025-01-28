WATCH: Kasey Kahne steps inside his NASCAR Xfinity ride after 6 long years ahead of Rockingham return

Kasey Kahne recently got back into a NASCAR car after six years. Driving a Richard Childress Racing-owned Chevrolet Camaro, Kahne attended the testing day for the league's return to Rockingham Speedway.

Kahne is a 44-year-old American professional racecar driver who won 18 races in the Cup Series. He exited NASCAR mid-season with Leavine Family Racing in 2017 due to health concerns relating to dehydration during races.

In preparation for his one-off return, Kahne joined the NASCAR test at Rockingham and showed a glimpse of it on X (formerly Twitter).

"Testing Testing Testing… It’s been 6 years @NASCAR," Kahne wrote.

The Washington native will drive the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing in the returning Rockingham Speedway event. Rick Hendrick's car dealership business, Hendrick Automotive Group, will sponsor the No. 33 for the race.

Hendrick and Kahne are no strangers to each other as the team owner once signed the driver to his Cup team. Kahne won six of his 18 career victories with Hendrick Motorsports, driving the No. 5 Chevy alongside Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Moreover, the returning driver should feel familiar with Rockingham Speedway, considering he won a Truck Series race at the track in 2012.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham will be the series' 10th stop on the 2025 calendar. The 250-lap race around the 1.017-mile oval track will commence at 4:00 p.m. ET on April 19.

Kasey Kahne opened up about returning to NASCAR with RCR at Rockingham Speedway

Kasey Kahne is set to return for a one-off start with Richard Childress Racing at Rockingham Speedway. He recently expressed excitement to compete again after six years, especially at Rockingham where he once drove his way to victory lane.

In a press release, the 44-year-old said:

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway [...] Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool."

The 18-time Cup race winner also appreciated Richard Childress, Rick Hendrick, and other sponsors for the opportunity to return to NASCAR.

"Very appreciative of the opportunity that Mr. Hendrick, Richard (Childress), and everyone at RCR have given me, along with the support of HendrickCars.com, Chevrolet, Curb Records, and Karavan Trailers," Kahne added.

On his part, team owner Richard Childress believes Kahne can deliver a race win. Here's what he said:

“Kasey is a great driver and a fierce competitor [...] With Kasey behind the wheel, we expect the No. 33 to have a shot at winning the race.”

In Picture: Kasey Kahne once drove the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn

Kahne will drive alongside Austin Hill and Jesse Love who are full-time drivers for the Lexington-based outfit. He will bring experience to the table, considering that he competed at Rockingham seven times and won in 2012.

