Watch: Kasey Kahne upsets Kyle Larson with a heat win at High Limit Racing 

Hendrick Motorsports Cup Series driver Kyle Larson and Richard Childress Racing Xfinity Series driver Kasey Kahne both competed in the second week of the Kubota High Limit Racing season at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway. Kahne caused an upset, gaining the lead over Larson in the final stage of the race and ultimately winning the race.

Larson debuted in the Cup Series in 2013 and drove the #51 Chevy for four races. He then landed a full-time seat with Chip Ganassi Racing the next year and drove the #42 Chevy till 2020. Then he moved to Hendrick Motorsports in the 2021 season and has been with the team since then. Additionally, Larson also competes part-time in dirt car racing and drives for his team in the midget series and for Paul Silva's team in the winged sprint car series.

While Kyle Larson was struggling in fourth place, Kasey Kahne pulled a last-minute maneuver. With four laps to go in the Kubota High Limit Racing season at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway, Kahne overtook race leader Austin McCarl on turn one and took home the win. Last year's Tulare champion Larson ended his run in fourth place behind Spencer Bayston.

4th place finish aside, the #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver has a remarkable record in the dirt car racing series. He clinched his third Chili Bowl Nationals title in January 2025. He began the race from the pole position and led the 40-lap race flag-to-flag.

"I just feel like we haven’t had consistency": Kyle Larson opened up about his rollercoaster start in the 2025 season

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson had a rollercoaster start in the 2025 season. He finished the 'Greatest American Race,' the Daytona 500, in P20. Then he clinched a podium finish at the Atlanta Motor Speedway followed by a poor P32 finish at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) race.

Larson then secured another podium finish at Phoenix Raceway on March 9, 2025. Then, during the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race on March 16, 2025, the Hendrick Motorsports driver secured a top-ten finish, securing ninth place on the grid.

During a pre-race interview at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson mentioned he lacked "consistency" and stated (via Cup Scene's YouTube channel):

“I just feel like we haven’t had consistency really to start, whether that be kind of everything coming together. So I’m hoping that this week, a track that we have success at in the past, you know, we can kind of put it all together and have a solid weekend and then go to another track next week where I’m really confident at and try and just put a few good races in a row together.” (5:10 onwards)

The #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver ranks sixth with 152 points under his name. He secured two top-five and three top-ten finishes. Additionally, Larson has led 73 laps and secured two stage wins in five starts.

