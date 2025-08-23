Watch: Kaulig Racing and RAM unveil partnership for the highly-anticipated NASCAR comeback

Kaulig Racing and Ram have announced a major new partnership that will bring the vehicle brand back to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with five entries in 2026. Ram teased its comeback earlier this summer and revealed a Ram 1500 concept race truck at Michigan International Speedway in June.

The announcement for one of the most talked-about returns took place at the Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram dealership. Kaulig unveiled the new paint scheme before the Cup Series' Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Kaulig Racing will also serve as Ram's official factory team when the manufacturer returns to NASCAR competition. Team owner Matt Kaulig confirmed that the organization will field up to five Ram 1500 trucks in the 2026 Craftsman Truck Series season. The team will operate out of its established shops on the Richard Childress Racing (RCR) campus in North Carolina, where Kaulig already owns its facilities.

"Kaulig is the only planned Ram team for trucks. Team will be based at their shops on the RCR campus. Kaulig does own the buildings they are in," Bob Pockrass wrote on X.
No drivers were named during Saturday's unveiling. But there has been speculation about Daniel Dye being part of the five-truck lineup. The event was held at a dealership owned by the 21-year-old Xfinity Series driver's father.

Ram last competed in the Truck Series in 2012. The Michigan headquartered brand enjoyed a 17-year run that included championships in 2004 (Bobby Hamilton) and 2005 (Ted Musgrave). Ram is now part of Stellantis, a global automaker that also oversees Dodge, Chrysler, and Jeep.

"Big goal for me" - Kaulig Racing team owner on winning in Truck Series with Ram

Kaulig Racing, which was founded by Matt Kaulig in 2016, currently fields two and three entries in the Cup and Xfinity Series, respectively. It operates out of North Carolina and now hopes to win all of NASCAR's top-three series.

"I don't know how many teams in the history of NASCAR have won in all three series. So, that's a really big goal for me and our organization," Matt Kaulig told Fox News.
"It's like, 'Ok, we've shown we can compete even at the Cup level. We show that we can win a couple regular-season championships in Xfinity.' We'll win again and be successful in those series as well, but to do it in the Truck Series now with Ram and bringing in all the excitement and drama that goes along with that, it's fun," he added.

Ram's CEO Tim Kuniskis said he wanted a partner who truly matches the brand and its unconventional approach to NASCAR. Kaulig Racing, on the back of its success in the top-two series in a short amount of time, fits the company's goals.

