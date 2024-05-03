WATCH: Kevin Harvick jumps into a go-kart to race with his son, Keelan Harvick

Kevin Harvick retired from the Next-Gen cars after the 2023 NASCAR season. However, he didn't miss the opportunity to drive the go-karts recently to keep the spirits high with his son Keelan Harvick.

The 2014 Cup Series champion's 11-year-old son is already racking up trophies to his name in junior racing. Keelan has been racing since the age of seven. He has numerous wins under his belt already in the junior karting ranks, from winning the 2022 US Pro Kart Series to the Legends feature race on Thanksgiving Day last year in November at Southern National Motorsports Park.

Keelan, who drives the #62 Hunts Brother Pizza Legend car, was recently seen in a go-kart racing his NASCAR veteran father Kevin. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kevin Harvick shared some moments with his son, saying:

"Had some fun with @KeelanHarvick today"

Expand Tweet

The #62 Legend car of Keelan is sponsored by numerous brands such as RealTree, iRacing, Morton Buildings and Pristine Auction. The young talent's racing career is also nurtured by Trackhouse Racing where the owner Justin Marks supports the young Harvick financially.

A look into Kevin Harvick's son experiencing a full-stock car

A significant moment in the career of the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick's son came when he got to experience a street stock car at the age of eleven.

The event took place earlier this year In January and was organized by VETSRacing and Ron Hornaday Jr. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Harvick's son Keelan shared his feelings by saying:

"First time in a full-body stock car! Thanks Mr. @ronhornadayjr and @VETSRacing for letting me take the street stock for a spin! #keeplearnin #keepdiggin #keeppushin"

Expand Tweet

Ron Hornaday Jr. is a former professional stock car driver with four Truck Series championships to his name. He plays an important role in the driver development program in promoting young and aspiring talent in stock car racing. VETSRacing is the organization that provided the street stock car to Harvick's son and they support veterans and their families through various initiatives.

In another post on X, Keelan Harvick was seen in full-throttle driving the #94 Chevy, with the caption posted by Kevin stating:

"Don’t tell Mom!"

Expand Tweet