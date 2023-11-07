Kevin Harvick has had a legendary NASCAR career and the Stewart Haas Racing driver received a standing ovation ahead of his final Cup Series race.

A highlight video honouring Harvick and all his achievements was shown during the driver's meeting prior to the final race. This was met with thunderous applause.

WATCH: Kevin Harvick received a standing ovation from NASCAR drivers before the Phoenix Cup Series finale

It is indeed the end of an era with Kevin Harvick retiring from the sport, and his fellow colleagues paid him the respect he deserved. Harvick has contributed a great deal to the sport.

Despite Stewart Haas Racing being unable to provide him with a race-winning Ford Mustang, Harvick had a strong season. For his final race, he qualified third and finished P7.

Kevin Harvick is the last driver to race in the non-chase playoffs era. He succeeded Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Harvick has won the Cup Series Championship, and he is also listed under NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers. Although he is retiring from the sport, he will be back as a commentator with Fox Sports next season.

Kevin Harvick wrapped up his final race with a top-ten finish

With Phoenix being Harvick's favorite track, he qualified third and finished seventh in his final race.

Speaking after finishing in the top 10 in Phoenix for the 21st time in a row, he expressed relief that it was finally over. Harvick stated that there was too much to process before this race.

"Just kind of a relief, to be honest with you, there with just so much going on before the race and this week. It was pretty cool to lead some laps there in the last race, though. I’m just proud of everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing, everybody that works on this car and has worked on this car for a long time," he said (via USA Today).

Harvick also mentioned that he felt happy to have led 23 laps in his farewell race and expressed pride in all the people who have worked with him over the course of his career.