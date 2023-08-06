WATCH: Kevin Harvick’s kids Keelan and Piper Harvick design special helmet for the NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick recently shared a heartwarming video on Twitter, involving his kids, Keelan and Piper Harvick. They have designed a special helmet for Kevin to wear at the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

As Kevin Harvick races in his final season as a professional NASCAR driver, the 47-year-old has been showing no signs of slowing down on the track. Currently holding the 10th position in the highly competitive Cup Series standings, Harvick has been eager to make every moment of this season count.

Now, with his kids' creativity on display, he is set to make a unique statement in the FireKeepers Casino 400 Cup Series Race in Michigan.

The video shared by Harvick showcases the artistic talents of his children, Keelan and Piper. They can be seen deeply engrossed in the process of designing custom prints for their father's helmet. The adorable kids enthusiastically used an array of colors and sketch pens to bring their imaginative designs to life.

This week's helmet was a surprise from Keelan and Piper! I'll wear it proud at Michigan International Speedway.

The personalized helmet features a delightful assortment of elements, showcasing the kids' affection for their "pop." Among the designs are playful dinosaurs, charming sketch-pen arts, and heartfelt messages dedicated to Kevin. Written on the helmet are expressions of love, such as "best dad ever" and a playful reminder for him not to turn in early during the race.

The most touching aspect of the helmet is perhaps the inclusion of multiple family photos. This thoughtful addition serves as a constant reminder to Kevin Harvick of the love and support he carries with him.

How did Kevin Harvick react to the helmet?

Upon seeing the finished product, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver couldn't hide his excitement and appreciation for his kids' creative efforts.

With a beaming smile, he praised the helmet, saying:

"I love it. It's very colorful. I'll wear it proud!"

Kevin Harvick's genuine affection for the helmet was evident, as he acknowledged the significance of the personalized piece of gear.

Harvick is set to take part in the FireKeepers Casino 400 Cup Series race. Fans and fellow drivers alike eagerly anticipate seeing him donning this one-of-a-kind helmet on the racetrack.

In a sport like NASCAR, where precision, speed, and strategy are critical, it's moments like these that remind the fans of the human side of racing. Behind the helmets and the roaring engines are individuals with families, dreams, and aspirations that go beyond the racetrack.