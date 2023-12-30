WATCH: Kyle Busch ends Tulsa Shootout entry with violent flip on Friday

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch flipped violently in the heat race at Tulsa Shootout, bringing his entry to an end on Friday.

Busch, who was participating in the Tulsa Shootout event for the third time in his career, was accompanying his son Brexton at the dirt track, with Busch Jr. also marking his third appearance at the event.

However, for Busch Sr., the night did not pan out the way he would have hoped for. The 38-year-old, participating in the Stock Non-Wing car, wrecked with only five laps to go, bringing his night to an early end.

Kyle Busch was driving the No. 51 Lucas Oil-sponsored Stock Non-Wing car. The 38-year-old found himself entangled in a heated battle for sixth place with Ace Moore as the race approached its conclusion.

With only five laps to go, the two cars collided, exiting the final corner, resulting in Busch's vehicle flipping violently and ultimately bringing his night to an abrupt end.

Expand Tweet

Despite the intense tumble, the Nevada native emerged unscathed from the wreckage. The damage sustained by Busch's vehicle forced him to retire from the 10-lap event, leaving him credited with a ninth-place finish.

The Tulsa Shootout, held annually in Oklahoma, featured both Kyle and Brexton Busch participating in various classes and types of vehicles.

Will Kyle Busch also race in Chili Bowl 2024? RCR driver answers

A two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Busch has been running in various racing competitions in recent years. Whilst his participation could majorly be accredited to his son Brexton's growing racing career, the Richard Childress Racing driver himself too has been relishing the varied racing experience.

In response to queries about his potential participation in the Chili Bowl, Busch provided a decisive answer during an interview with FloRacing over the Tulsa Shootout weekend. He revealed:

"No, I’m too big, I’m 200 pounds man. Like you come here with no weight rule and you have to build a bigger car. Being in a bigger car and all the stuff, you can’t keep up with those lightweight kids."

Kyle Busch finished his first Cup Series season with Richard Childress Racing at 14th place in the standings. He won three races and accumulated a total of 2232 points.