WATCH: Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson collide with fence in intense WWT Raceway incident

Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson crashed on the final lap of Stage 2 at the Enjoy Illinois 300 event at the World Wide Technology Raceway. The collision resulted in a DNF for the #8 Busch, while #5 Larson continued the race.

As NASCAR hosted the 15th race of the 2024 Cup Series season on June 2, Richard Childress Racing driver Busch got wrecked when he slammed the outside barrier on Turn 2. Hendrick Motorsports Larson was on the left on turn 1 when his Chevy slid sideways and made contact with Busch's Camaro, ending the latter's day for the weekend.

Here's a video posted by NASCAR on X (Formerly Twitter) on the contact between the two former Cup Series Champion:

This DNF is 39-year-old Busch's first of the 2024 season, and first since the playoffs race in September 2023 at Texas Motor Speedway. He entered the Enjoy Illinois 300 with a 12-point buffer over the NASCAR playoff cutline.

Larson, the two-time race winner of this season, continued his Cup Series weekend after missing the last Cup Series race at Charlotte due to his 1100-mile Memorial Day Double. The 31-year-old after finishing his debut run at the Indy 500 couldn't start the Coca-Cola 600 race, resulting in an uncertain future in the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs.

Kyle Busch's take on Kyle Larson's Playoff waiver debate

Kyle Larson's eligibility for the playoffs is currently uncertain. The #5 Larson and Hendrick's team are currently awaiting the decision by NASCAR's governing body on a request made by Hendrick Motorsports for a playoff waiver.

In a recent interview with Frontstretch, the #8 RCR driver Busch opined on whether Kyle Larson should get the waiver.

"It’s Kyle Larson. The guy is doing more for motorsports than anybody else," Busch said.

The Hendrick's star missed his chance to start the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. As a result, Larson is not eligible to compete in the playoffs even though he has two wins already under his belt this season.

According to NASCAR's rulebook, drivers should start all 26 races of the regular Cup Series season.