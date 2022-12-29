WATCH: Kyle Busch prepares to race with his son Brexton at Tulsa

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch returns to the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout for the second consecutive year to try some hands in dirt racing. Busch will compete in the Winged Outlaw and the Non-Wing Outlaw divisions.

In his debut last season, Kyle Busch put in an outstanding performance and impressed everyone when he went from eighth place to winning his heat race in the Micro division.

While competing in two divisions, Busch will also be offering guidance to his son Brexton Busch, who will enter the Junior Sprint division after hustling it out last year. This is one of the few racing events where both the father and son duo get the chance to race together.

Kyle Busch recently posted a video on social media with his son from the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout while preparing for the event.

“That time of yr w my boy @brextonbusch”

The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout started on December 26 and will conclude on December 31, 2022, and will be held inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The event will be telecast live on FloRacing.

Kyle Busch and NASCAR fans will be excited as Busch returns to action after the conclusion of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. He finished the season in 13th place in the Championship Standings.

Kyle Busch sums up his 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

No doubt Kyle Busch is one of the most accomplished drivers of all time but the 2022 season turned out to be disappointing for him as he managed to win only one race throughout the 36-race campaign.

He was knocked out of the title hunt in the first round of the playoffs. The year didn’t go as well as the veteran driver wanted.

Speaking to media members, Busch reflected on his 2022 season and said the first half of the season where he scored the win was good, but after the Nashville Race, his performance started falling.

He said:

“We were really good the first half of the year, then it was right around Nashville where we were running second and we should have stayed out on the final caution but didn’t. We pitted. We ran 22nd. After that, it seemed like we fell off the rails. Nothing we tried, nothing we did could ever really materialize.”

The Las Vegas-born driver will start a new racing journey with the Richard Childress Racing team, driving the #8 Chevrolet in the 2023 NASCAR season.

