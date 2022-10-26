Watch: Kyle Busch pulls off a sneaky 'autograph' move behind Denny Hamlin pre-race at Homestead-Miami

Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, the two veteran NASCAR drivers, have been teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing for 15 years. Both have achieved huge success during their tenure at the organization. Along with being teammates, they both share a strong bond of friendship which has been on display numerous times throughout their careers in their various moves on and off the track.

Last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Busch showed another side to their friendship during the Countdown to Green pre-race show while Hamlin gave an interview. While Hamlin was answering a question, two-time Cup Series champion Busch showed off his sense of humor and fondness for the former in a spontaneous move that he unexpectedly pulled off behind Hamlin’s back and in front of live coverage.

Busch disappeared from the camera frame for a moment but suddenly reappeared with his marker pen, where he leaned forward and signed the back of Hamlin’s fire suit. Seconds after Hamlin realized someone had touched his back, he turned around and realized what was happening.

Watch the video here:

Kyle Dalton @kdsportswriter @kylebusch has a little fun behind JGR teammate @dennyhamlin 's back during middle of interview on NBC prerace show at Homestead. @kylebusch has a little fun behind JGR teammate @dennyhamlin's back during middle of interview on NBC prerace show at Homestead. https://t.co/1wkIyt57qo

“Nice”, the 23XI Racing owner said with a smile, as Kyle Busch walked away, disappearing from the camera frame.

Denny Hamlin has been a part of Joe Gibbs Racing since 2006 while Busch joined him two years later. Over the years, they have been through many ups and downs together. The #11 driver has won all 48 of his Cup races with JGR and the #18 driver has 56 of his 60 wins with the organization. The 15-year-long bond, however, ends after the 2022 season, with Busch joining Richard Childress Racing next season.

Meanwhile, Hamlin secured a P7 finish and Busch secured a P9 finish in last Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kyle Busch on his separation from Joe Gibbs Racing

In a recent episode of Race for the Championship, Kyle Busch opened up about the bitter ending between him and his long-time Joe Gibbs Racing. The Las Vegas, Nevada native feels hurtful as he didn’t leave his former team on good terms.

Busch said:

“Something that is so disappointing to me, and so hurtful about this whole situation with JGR, is they were like family. For 15 years, Joe had my back in the stupidest of moments that Kyle Busch was. Like, he was there for me and it’s gone. It just flipped and gone and it’s like nothing I’ve ever been a part of.”

Catch Busch next at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

