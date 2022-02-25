Watch: Kyle Busch releases LA Clash weekend vlog, features TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio

Kyle Busch, who never misses sharing his off-track activities with fans, recently uploaded a new vlog on his YouTube channel, where the 36-year-old shared behind-the-scenes moments of Clash at the Coliseum.

The vlog features famous TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. In the video, Busch asked them about their first NASCAR experience, drive and much more. In the same interaction, Busch told one of D’Amelio's family members:

“We have our driver intros that will take place, so we are gonna leave here in a few minutes, and they bust us over the top of whatever it’s called forgotten, and then we’ll come down the steps and stuff like that’s what’s next driver intros when we get our car go”.

Charlie D’Amelio is a popular TikTok creator, where she has 133 million followers. She was also the first creator to reach 50 million followers on the platform. Meanwhile, Dixie D’Amelio is an American singer, who is known as a TikTok star, where she has 57 million followers. She also starred in the YouTube web series Attaway General.

Busch posted about his vlog:

“New vlog! Subscribe to my @YouTube n check out my LA Clash weekend hanging out w @charlidamelio @dixiedamelio, @SelfMadeRyan, @zaneheathpod n more, Full episode: https://youtu.be/kE-sYQo0Ylg”.

Kyle Busch hopes to win second 2022 Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway

Kyle Busch, who drives the #18 Toyota Camry for the Joe Gibbs Racing team, finished sixth at the Daytona 500. After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR is returning to the Auto Club Speedway this weekend.

Wise Power 400 will mark the first competitive full-field test of NextGen cars on a downforce track on 27 February.

Kyle Busch is looking forward to Sunday’s event. With four wins, the last coming in 2019, he is the only active driver with more than one victory at Fontana. On returning to California, Busch said:

“I love going out to California; it’s a driver’s track, and it’s aged over time… You can run all over it. Typically, recently you run up around the wall in the turns, but you can still move around a bit. I hope the Next Gen car will also allow us to move around and be pretty racy.”

Edited by Bhargav