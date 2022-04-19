Watch: Kyle Busch's dramatic overtake on Tyler Reddick for the win just before the green flag at Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway 

Kyle Busch has a special affection for Bristol Motor Speedway, but it took a major stroke of luck on Sunday night for the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to reignite his love for the half-mile track.

Busch came from third place to win the Food City Dirt Race after second-place Chase Briscoe skidded up the high-banked dirt track and collided with leader Tyler Reddick in the last corner, sending both cars sideways.

NASCAR went on Twitter and posted a video of how Busch snatched the race from Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR @NASCAR A CRAZY FINISH ON THE BRISTOL DIRT!



KYLE BUSCH WINS! A CRAZY FINISH ON THE BRISTOL DIRT!KYLE BUSCH WINS! https://t.co/yAMFlrW3fE

The video shows Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe were no. 1 and no. 2, respectively. The two drivers were separated by just a fraction of a second on the penultimate lap of the twice-postponed Food City Dirt Race. They were about three seconds ahead of third-place finisher Busch. Briscoe appeared to have the opening he needed to pass Reddick in the final bend, and he took his shot.

As per NASCAR's unique rules for the dirt-track race, it appeared that Briscoe would win instead of Busch at the end of the second stage. The rain forced the race to be postponed for more than an hour.

Briscoe had just won the second stage and chose to pit under the red flag where Busch chose to remain on the track, making him the new leader. On Twitter, NASCAR updated Briscoe's win at stage two.

NASCAR @NASCAR He spun earlier, but @ChaseBriscoe_14 has bounced back in a big way on the Bristol Dirt! He spun earlier, but @ChaseBriscoe_14 has bounced back in a big way on the Bristol Dirt! 💪 https://t.co/ZobS0BEham

Kyle Busch won his 60th Cup Victory at Bristol Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch won his sixth Cup race at the.533-mile self-proclaimed "World's Fastest Half-Mile" on Sunday. It was also his 18th consecutive Cup season in which he won at least one race, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty for the all-time lead. It also guaranteed him a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs this season.

The win was Busch's 60th Cup victory, the ninth-greatest in Cup history, and ended a 25-race winless stretch that began on June 27, 2021 at Pocono Raceway. This was also his 18th straight season with a victory, tying Richard Petty for the most consecutive seasons with a victory.

Kyle Busch will be among the drivers who will be fighting for this position in the next race, which will be held at Talladega Speedway on 24th April 2022 at 3:00 pm ET.

