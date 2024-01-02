WATCH: Kyle Busch's son Brexton Busch imitates father, takes a tumble during Tulsa Shootout's Junior class

Eight-year-old Brexton Busch, son of NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch, underwent another incident during the Flying A Motorsports Junior Sprint A-Feature at the Tulsa Expo Center in Oklahoma.

The incident marked the second in the family this week, following Kyle Busch's mishap a few days earlier.

As the green flag dropped for the Junior Sprint A-Feature, young Busch, behind the wheel of the No. 18B, found himself caught in the chaos of a collision between two cars vying for the third position. The ensuing contact propelled both vehicles into Busch's path, leading to a significant impact on the outside wall on the backstretch.

The force of the collision caused his small racer to overturn, executing a full end-over-end revolution before coming to rest on its wheels.

Brexton emerged from the incident unharmed and continued to compete in the event. He secured a 12th-place finish among the 20 drivers who started the feature race.

This incident mirrored a similar one for Kyle Busch just days before. Competing in the Tulsa Shootout, Busch, driving the No. 51 Lucas Oil-sponsored Stock Non-Wing car, experienced a violent flip after making contact with Ace Moore. The collision brought an abrupt end to the NASCAR driver's race.

Kyle Busch celebrates wedding anniversary with wife Samantha

Recently, Busch and his wife, Samantha, marked a significant milestone in their relationship, celebrating thirteen years of togetherness.

The couple, three years after meeting in 2007, officially solidified their bond in 2010. Celebrating their relationship, Busch shared a heartwarming post through his social media handle.

Kyle Busch took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post, expressing gratitude to Samantha for being the pillar of support in his life. Accompanied by a thread of pictures, the caption playfully acknowledged Samantha's dedication to spending their anniversary at a dirt track. Kyle wrote:

“It takes a special woman for spending her anniversary at a dirt track🙈. Thank you for putting up with so much and making my life special. I Love you @samanthabusch” – a touching tribute to 13 years of shared experiences and enduring love."

The two-time Cup Series champion Busch will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in the upcoming season, piloting the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.