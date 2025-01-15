Watch: Kyle Busch’s son Brexton drops a behind-the-scenes video of his “golden driller journey” at Tulsa Shootout

Following the victory at the Tulsa Shootout, Kyle Busch's son, Brexton shared a behind-the-scenes video of his chase of the coveted Golden Driller trophy. Some moments include preparation for the race and coaching from his father.

Kyle Busch is a veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver under Richard Childress Racing. He is the father of two children including Brexton Locke. The father-son duo recently entered the Tulsa Shootout and won races in their respective classes.

Brexton won the Junior Sprint A-Main (championship race) to bring home his first Golden Driller trophy. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the young Busch driver wrote:

"I came. I saw. I conquered.🏆"

Trending

The 9-year-old added the link to his YouTube video in the caption and wrote,

Follow my Golden Driller journey at the 2025 . New YouTube video is out now!

The behind-the-scenes video also featured his mother, Samantha Busch, who gave him words of encouragement before heading out to the indoor dirt track in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"I love you. You are awesome. Do you what do, okay?" Samantha told Brexton.

Expand Tweet

Brexton Busch started the 20-lap Junior Sprint A-Main on pole position. The nine-year-old led the race all the way to the checkered flag for the first time in four attempts. His attempt last year witnessed his debut in the championship fight but finished 12th.

The 2025 Junior Sprint A-Main race also saw Kyle Larson's son, Owen, compete for the Golden Driller trophy. However, Owen finished outside the top five in P6.

Aside from the trophy, Brexton won a brand-new electric mini dirt bike, which he loved but said his mom wouldn't like it.

Below is the full 29-minute video of Brexton's journey at the 2025 Tulsa Shootout.

Kyle Busch reacted to son Brexton winning the Golden Driller trophy

Kyle Busch shared his thoughts on Brexton winning the 2025 Junior Sprint A-Main at the Tulsa Shootout. The NASCAR driver believes he had a more nerve-wracking experience watching his son compete in the race than running in the prestigious Daytona 500.

Speaking with FloRacing, Busch said:

"I think this is more stress and more butterflies on me here for him than it is for the Daytona 500."

"I mean this is such a huge deal and means so much as a family and what we do and what we pour our lives into and how we take away from our anniversary week and we spend it in Tulsa every year now so... this is worth it... the Driller's worth it. So just can't be prouder of the boy and everything that he's done," Busch added.

Meanwhile, Samantha denied getting mad over Brexton's new electric dirt bike, saying she would let her son ride the two-wheeler.

Kyle Busch is scheduled to run another dirt race in the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals. Driving his own No. 51K midget car, the Las Vegas native will attempt to qualify for the championship race on the fifth and final preliminary features on Friday.

Fellow NASCAR driver Kyle Larson is also part of the event, and he recently locked himself into Saturday's championship feature.

The 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals is happening until January 18. After the midget racing event, the NASCAR grid will be back on the track for the Daytona 500 on February 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback