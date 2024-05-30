WATCH: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha Busch shares hilarious reel on IG about being a ‘sports mom’

NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch's wife Samantha took to her social media to share her experience of being a 'sports mom'. Samantha revealed her part of the perspective of the hectic schedule, followed by tons of traveling but in a hilarious manner.

Two-time Cup Series champion Busch got married to Samantha on 31st December 2010. The couple has two kids, Brexton Locke Busch and Lennix Key Busch. Their first child Brexton, was born on May 18, 2015. Their daughter, Lennix, was born on May 10, 2022.

Brexton is a third-generation racer. His grandfather, Tom Busch, was a short-track racer in his time, and his Uncle Kurt Busch, a former Cup Series Champion.

Recently, Brexton's mother Samantha shared a reel on her Instagram handle giving an amusing perspective of being a 'sports mom'. In that reel, Samantha indicated how their life revolves around their kids' activities. For her, continuous traveling to different race events for her son and the hectic schedule it involves.

Trending

Samantha captioned her post by stating:

"Sports moms where ya at??🙋‍♀️ Drop in the comments which of your kids activities takes up your entire life🏆 #mom #momlife #momboss #momschedule #busymom #busy #racemom #sports #sportsmom #essentiapartner"

Here's the video that Busch's wife shared on IG:

Richard Childress Racing driver Busch's son began his racing career in 2020 with Box Stock Division at Millbridge Speedway. Brexton currently competes in junior sprint races, Mini Outlaws, Box Stock, Bandit Division, and many others. In 2023, the 9-year-old Brexton won in Bandoleros, winning the Beginner Bandit Division Championship.

"He's in the spotlight" - Kyle Busch on son Brexton's racing stardom

Speaking to FrontStretch, #8 RCR driver Kyle Busch, proud father of Brexton talked about his son's performance behind the wheel. Busch said how Brexton is "doing a great job" and is also having fun while doing it.

The 39-year-old Busch then added that they are "working on him" to make Brexton enjoy school more.

"He hates school, I hated school but I knew it was something you had to do right? You got to get through it we all go through it so just helping him with all of that." Busch said [at 0:24]

Busch also mentioned that Brexton is "well-mannered" and is doing a great job in different aspects of his life. The interviewer then asked the #8 driver if the RCR driver had been teaching Brexton to handle the interviews.

To this, Kyle Busch replied:

"Well, of course. He's in the spotlight. He's getting interviewed a lot. He's always around a camera and stuff like that. It's been really good for him and obviously, he's grown up seeing me do a lot of it too." [00:50]

NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch currently is in the playoff spot with two top-fives and five top-tens after 14 starts in the 2024 Cup Series season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback