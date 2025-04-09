WATCH: Kyle Busch's wife Samantha delivers comical take on 'quality time' in marriage

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, shared a hilarious video on Instagram, highlighting her version of "quality time" with her husband. Samantha is a social media influencer who often teams up with the ace driver to share lighthearted moments from their married life.

Ad

Samantha and Kyle Busch first met in 2007 during a NASCAR event in Indianapolis. She was a promotional model for Chevrolet at that time. They began dating the following year and got hitched on New Year's Eve, 2010. The ceremony was showcased in a one-hour TV special titled Fast and the Fabulous: A NASCAR Wedding.

In an Instagram video uploaded by Samantha, she revealed how quality time with Kyle Busch often meant falling asleep to a TV show. She captioned the post :

Ad

Trending

"Marriage is just agreeing on a show you’ll both fall asleep to in under 5 minutes. We call it ‘quality time’😅"

Ad

On December 31, 2024, Kyle Busch wrote a heartfelt note to celebrate 14 years of marriage with Samantha. The two-time NASCAR champion's post on X read:

"To my lovely wife… Thank you for sharing your life with me as your the best thing that has ever happened to me. Happy Anniversary and I Love You so much!! P.S. I know your the best because we are at the track again on our special day 😘. "

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Samantha holds a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Psychology from Purdue University. She currently runs a lifestyle blog where she gives her take on fashion, beauty food and and fitness.

Samantha opens up about a rough patch in her marriage with Kyle Busch

Samantha and Kyle Busch are proud parents to a son, Brexton Busch, born in 2015, and a daughter, Lennix Key Busch, born in 2022. However, their journey to parenthood wasn't an easy one, as Samantha once recalled how their struggles with infertility took an emotional toll on their marriage.

Ad

In an interview for People Magazine, Samantha opened up about her first miscarriage in 2018.

“Kyle was my rock and it felt like I didn't have that anymore. We were spiraling. It felt like divorce was real and it was scary," she said.

In March 2021, Samantha released her memoir titled Fighting Infertility: Finding My Inner Warrior Through Trying to Conceive, IVF, and Miscarriage. She gave a candid account of her experience with IVF treatments, miscarriage, and a failed cycle to destigmatize the topic.

Additionally, the couple has setup a charity called "Bundle of Joy", aimed to support couples with fertility treatment. The charity has delivered on its promise by providing 144 grants worth $2 million dollars and helped the birth of over 100 babies. Samantha continues to voice her thoughts on infertility to an audience of over 268k followers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More