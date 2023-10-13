WATCH: Kyle Larson begins preparation for Indy 500 in 2024 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

In a significant stride towards his 2024 Indianapolis 500 bid, Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, marked a historic moment on Thursday as he navigated the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in an Indy car for the first time.

This event saw Larson participating in the Rookie Orientation Program test that kickstarted his journey towards the 2024 Indy 500 race.

The 2.5-mile track bore witness to Larson's inaugural foray into the world of IndyCar racing, as he commandeered the Arrow McLaren/Hendrick Motorsports entry.

The test, a mandatory rite of passage for all contenders, consisted of three controlled sessions, each demanding progressively higher speeds.

Kyle Larson maneuvered through 10 laps at a blistering 205-210 mph, followed by 15 laps surging at 210-215 mph and culminating in a final phase with 15 laps clocking in at speeds exceeding 215 mph.

Kyle Larson aces the Indy 500 testing

Throughout the day, Larson completed a total of 67 laps. The highlight of the day was Larson's best lap, soaring at an impressive 217.898 mph.

Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports, and Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of the same establishment, stood by in unwavering support. Accompanying them was Arrow McLaren's sporting director, Tony Kanaan, a veteran of IndyCar racing.

Looking ahead, Kyle Larson has set his sights on an audacious goal, one that hasn't been achieved since Kurt Busch in 2014. The 31-year-old is set to undertake the Indianapolis 500 / Coca-Cola 600 double in 2024.

Among other noteworthy predecessors who have achieved "the double" include Tony Stewart, Kurt Busch, John Andretti and Robby Gordon. Among these, Stewart is the sole contender to conquer both races, spanning an impressive 1,100-mile distance.

Notably, Kyle Larson's recent completion of the Rookie Orientation Program and hybrid testing is set to be followed by the upcoming hybrid test phase, featuring other drivers.

This testing regimen will witness the participation of Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson from Andretti Global; Alex Palou representing Chip Ganassi Racing; Will Power of Team Penske; and the duo of David Malukas and Alexander Rossi from Arrow McLaren; all set to put the hybrid system through its paces.

On Thursday, Rossi and Herta will take the reins of the testing, followed by Ericsson and Malukas on Friday. Palou and Power will be featured on both days of testing.

Following the successful testing of the hybrid engine for the Indy 500 race in 2024, Kyle Larson will return to the Hendrick Motorsports camp as he looks forward to kick-off the third round of Cup playoffs in Las Vegas.