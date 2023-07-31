WATCH: Kyle Larson bumps Denny Hamlin at Richmond after last week’s controversial saga at Pocono

Kyle Larson seems to have switched up his racing style around his friend and fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver, Denny Hamlin. As evident by the duo racing at Richmond Raceway during the Cook Out 400, both Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing drivers were seen making aggressive moves.

Coming off a last-lap battle where Larson lost out to Hamlin due to the latter pushing him into the outside wall at Pocono Raceway, the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver seems to have sent a message.

This weekend's Cup Series race on the short, 1-mile-long Richmond Raceway saw Larson bump the #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver as he made his way through the field on fresh tires.

The move by Kyle Larson to push Denny Hamlin out of his way is even more significant as Hamlin is racing in P3 when Larson pushes him out of his way. The Hendrick Motorsports driver sat two laps behind the lead cars at that moment in time.

While the duo gets after each other on the track, Larson has claimed their on-track incidents rarely affect the off-track friendship between the Cup Series drivers.

It remains to be seen if Denny Hamlin feels the need to reciprocate Larson's gesture next time out on track or whether the hatchet has been buried between the two drivers.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick reacts to Denny Hamlin's move on Kyle Larson at Pocono Raceway

The driver of the #45 Toyota Camry TRD fielded by Denny Hamlin's Cup Series team, which he co-owns, Tyler Reddick, also had his own views on whether his boss' move on Kyle Larson at Pocono was fair or not.

The former Richard Childress Racing driver elaborated on his thoughts and said (via NBC Sports):

“Whether it's fair depends on what you need, where you’re at, and I mean this is racing. You get awarded points for winning races. Finishing second does not mean nearly as much. It’s where you’re at and what your situation is.”

Reddick also seems to be tipping in favor of Hamlin, as he views the chance to visit victory lane as a significant reason to race Kyle Larson as hard as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver did last weekend.

Watch Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson race once again next Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. The event will mark the start of the final four events before the regular season comes to an end.

Expect aggressive behavior on track to increase on a weekly basis as drivers try to get a chance to contend for the championship this season.