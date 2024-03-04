WATCH: Kyle Larson celebrates with his son after his victory at Las Vegas NASCAR race

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson celebrated his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season with his son on the asphalt.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosted the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 race on Sunday, March 3. Joey Logano became the polesitter after qualifying at 184.357 mph, followed by #5 Chevrolet driver Kyle Larson at 184.225 mph.

However, it was the HMS driver who showcased his dominance during the entirety of the 400.5-mile race. By sweeping all the stages and leading 181 laps from the 267-lap race, Larson sealed his third NASCAR Cup Series victory at the LVMS.

Immediately after crossing the checkered flag, Larson did the much-awaited victory burnouts. The California native's son Owen Larson excitedly rushed towards his dad's Chevy, climbed on the roof, and hyped up the spectators to cheer for his dad. Owen did all of it before Larson could even get out of the car.

After his post-race interview, Kyle Larson, his son, and his daughter Audrey proceeded towards the victory lane in the Hendrick Motorsports #5 Chevrolet Camaro.

FOX: NASCAR shared the winner's move toward the victory lane with his kids on their X (formerly Twitter) account:

Kyle Larson reflects on his indomitable run on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson bagged HMS' second Cup Series triumph from three races held until now. The first win was brought in by #24 driver William Byron at the season-opener Daytona 500. With his Pennzoil 400 victory, Larson's arsenal of Cup Series wins has increased to 23.

Following his 1.5-mile oval stint, where he led the majority of laps, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion reflected on his performance as he spoke with Fox reporter Jamie Little. She posted Larson's interview on her X (formerly Twitter) account:

“I knew Tyler [Reddick, finished 2nd] was going to be the guy to beat from the first stage. He was really fast there...I felt like it was going to time out where he was running really hard and getting the tow to catch me at the end. Thankfully was able to air-block him a couple laps and get him tight."

The 31-year-old added:

"I thought him and Bubba were going to get working together again to build a run, so I was happy that didn’t happen. But all in all, such a great job by this Hendrick Cars Chevy team and just their execution, pit road, restarts, all that was great. Cool to get a win here at Vegas again. Back-to-back, swept all the stages again. Can’t ask for much more.”

