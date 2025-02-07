WATCH: Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell go head-to-head for win in dirt sprint car ahead of Daytona 500 

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell battled each other during the World of Outlaws race that took place at the Volusia Speedway earlier this week. In the final three laps of the race, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver and the Hendrick Motorsports driver fought for victory, with Bell taking the checkered flag in the lead by .05 seconds. The DIRTCar Nationals Event sprint race victory saw Bell take home $12,000 and his first gator trophy.

The World of Outlaws X (formerly Twitter) account shared the final moments of the race that covered the heated fight between Larson and Bell in their efforts to secure the win.

This was Bell's second sprint race of his career since 2022 as well as being the second time this year that he bested Larson on track outside of the stock car-racing arena. Their first battle took place in January, when they vied for the Golden Driller trophy at the Tulsa Shootout, with the final moments of the race acting as a decider.

Speaking about his second place finish at the Volusia Speedway, Larson discussed where he fell short:

“I thought I did a pretty good job on that last restart of staying with him on the frontstretch and thought I was going to be able to build enough of a run. But this place is so wide. To run the top is a long ways around. It was difficult, but I thought I could get enough grip and speed to the center of (Turns) 3 and 4 that maybe I could get lucky enough to catch some traction as I diamonded and get a little bit of a run to get by him into (Turn) 1. Just came up a little bit short.” [via Sportsnaut]

In the Cup Series, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell will be back in their cars for the Daytona Speedweek that takes place next week and culminates with the Daytona 500.

Hendrick Motorsports shared a tour of Kyle Larson's #5 hauler

In a short video posted earlier on February 7 to the instagram account of Hendrick Motorsports, followers were given a short tour of Kyle Larson's new hauler that will be accompanying him to the tracks for the 2025 Cup Series season. Shown around by two of Larson's crew members, the tour highlighted the amenities of the hauler, as well as giving a glimpse of where the race engineers sit and a peek at the garage within the rig.

Sharing the video to its 502k followers, the team captioned it with a note:

"Welcome to the No. 5 crib!"

Kyle Larson's first entry this season was at the Cook Out Clash at the Bowman Gray. It ended with the driver finishing in 17th place after qualifying for the race after winning the Last Chance Qualifier race that took place earlier in the day.

