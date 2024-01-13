WATCH: Kyle Larson flips twice during 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals appearance

Hendrick Motorsports driver and 2024 Indy 500 prospect Kyle Larson's start to the racing season did not go according to plan. After the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver announced his surprise participation in the 2024 iteration of the famed dirt-midgets race — the Chili Bowl Nationals — he landed upside down on more than one occasion in Thursday's qualification races.

The 12th edition of the famed dirt-track race at the SageNet Center saw Kyle Larson fail to qualify for the main event. The California native started the heat race in P5 before getting involved in an incident with Joe Perry.

The resulting tumble saw Larson fall back through the pack and eventually spin out.

Larson's final flip came during the feature race on the day, where he tried to push on and stay aggressive. The strategy did not seem to work for him this time as he clipped the outside wall on the front straightaway of the track and flipped once again.

Kyle Larson has won the Chili Bowl Nationals twice during his racing career, in 2020 and 2021. However, his latest attempt at the dirt-midgets race did not go his way, despite his abilities behind the wheel.

Kyle Larson forgets racing gear at Wild West Shootout

Kyle Larson attempted the 'Dirt Double' in 2024 by participating in both the Wild West Shootout at Vado Raceway Park — followed by his Chili Bowl Nationals appearance — but the perils of a packed schedule showed up on his first day of racing.

Larson seemed to forget his racing gear at the New Mexico track and later shared his mistake on X (formerly Twitter):

"Guess who the idiot is who left his gear bag in Vado NM….."

The 'Dirt Double' did not seem to go the way the 2024 Indy 500 prospect hoped, as both events ended in disappointment for him. The Wild West Shootout saw Larson retire after a rear-right shock failure in his car on lap 10 of the 30-lap-long event.

The Chili Bowl Nationals saw the former NASCAR Cup Series champion flip twice on the same day, ending his hopes for a third win at the esteemed dirt-midgets race.

Kyle Larson will look forward to racing in his own High Limit Racing Series next, as well as the upcoming Daytona 500, scheduled to go live on February 18, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET.