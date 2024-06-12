WATCH: Kyle Larson follows up Sonoma victory with $55,555 win at Eagle Raceway

After bagging his third Cup Series win this season at Sonoma Raceway, Kyle Larson proved his dominance in sprint car racing once again. The Californian earned $55,555 in prize money, reigning supreme at Eagle Raceway.

Larson completed his 16th Cup Series run at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in California's wine country. The Hendrick Motorsports driver stood fifth fastest during the qualifying and climbed two places, finishing Stage 1 in third place. His #5 Chevy then plummeted to a dismal 25th-place finish in the second stage. Nonetheless, Kyle Larson reclaimed his lead in Stage 3 and swooped past rivals to clinch his third Cup Series victory. With this, the HMS driver also returned to the top spot on the rankings.

After that, the 31-year-old displayed his versatility by winning the High Limit Eagle Nationals race as well. Starting fourth and closely battling Carson Macedo, the #57 driver eventually led the field with Macedo finishing fourth.

However, until the final corner of the final lap, the Californian faced competition from Brad Sweet in second place and James McFadden in third. He was ultimately able to fend the duo off just before drifting through the final turn, escaping their challenge to collect his third straight win on the Eagle Raceway.

Watch the NASCAR standout dominate the dirt track to collect his $55,555 reward (via FloRacing on X):

Kyle Larson outlined his High Limit triumph after emerging from the fierce five-lap adventure

Though Paul Silva's #57 car climbed from fourth place to being the first to cross the checkered flag at the High Limit Race, the victory didn’t come easy for the driver behind the wheel - Kyle Larson.

After repeated tries, Larson snapped the opportunity on Lap 18 and placed his sprint car in the front row beside Carson Macedo during the restart. For the next four consecutive laps after the race was green-flagged again the #41 driver and the #57 driver battled back and forth for the lead.

Macedo led Lap 18 but Larson dominated the next lap. The #41 car reclaimed the lead on Lap 20 only to lose it again to the #57 car on the subsequent lap. From that point, the 31-year-old didn’t look back and instead eyed his next target, Brad Sweet. Surviving the sliders initiated by his brother-in-law, Larson dashed for the final time toward the start/finish line.

Shortly after bagging his third victory on the Eagle Raceway, Kyle Larson outlined his exhilarating run to FloRacing in an on-track interview.

"I definitely love it, this track, it suits my and Paul's [#57 car] style. Just trying to kind of settle in the beginning [and] take care of my tires. Wasn't sure if we'll take rubber or not later so wanted to take care of it early," Larson said.

"I knew Brad [Sweet] was going to pressure me, he almost cleared me a couple of times there into [turn] 1. Just glad to get it done, glad to bring home $55000 to the High Limit room here," he added.

Kyle Larson will be next seen at the Iowa Corn 350, where the HMS driver will battle his rivals over 350 laps to maintain his supremacy in the Cup Series.

