Watch: Kyle Larson gives Ross Chastain a taste of his Madison antics at Road America

While Kyle Larson is known to be a clean driver when racing, Ross Chastain has gained notoriety for the opposite. Chastain enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, winning his first two Cup races, but his aggressive racing style has ruffled some feathers along the road.

On Sunday at Road America, Larson turned the tables on Chastain, sending him off the track and, more importantly, delivering a message to the Trackhouse Racing driver about what he can expect for the remainder of the season.

The defending Cup champion competed for third place in Stage 3 alongside Chastain. With a passing challenge and Larson's patience dwindling, he got his retaliation on Chastain and closed in on the back of the Trackhouse car, giving it a push into the corner. The #1 car skidded off track, allowing Larson to pass and take third place.

PRN @PRNlive Some argy bargy between Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain. Chastain gets off course momentarily. They were battling for the third position. Some argy bargy between Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain. Chastain gets off course momentarily. They were battling for the third position.

Ross Chastain won his first Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas with a daring last-lap move that knocked Alex Bowman and AJ Allmendinger off the track, allowing him to charge by and sail to victory.

Everyone understood it was an aggressive action, but it was justifiable for a few reasons. That approach has irritated many drivers subsequently, including Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott last month at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

Those justifications vanished after Austin. Chastain's driving style, however, was maintained. After the race, though, he apologized to Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin for crashing them.

What Kyle Larson did to Ross Chastain at Road America was not revenge but an incident like any other race

Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson have had no incidents this season. What happened on Sunday was not revenge for anything and was not an incident but rather racing.

Larson's move sends a strong message to Chastain that what he's done this season, including crushing Bowman at COTA and Hamlin and Elliott at WWT Raceway, will come back to haunt him in some manner.

Xfinity Racing @XfinityRacing Kyle Larson gave a hello to Ross Chastain. Kyle Larson gave a hello to Ross Chastain. https://t.co/RaqvfejtvZ

Larson's delivery was as polished as you'd expect from a champion widely regarded as a clean driver. Whether or not Hamlin, who recognizes that he owes Chastain, Elliott, or anyone else, is as respectful in their approach, is debatable.

Chastain learned on Sunday that he might need to start mirror-watching a little more as the races and the playoffs approach. He has no idea where it may be coming from.

