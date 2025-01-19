WATCH: Kyle Larson’s daughter Audrey celebrates dad’s impressive win with confetti

Audrey Larson, daughter of 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, was enjoying the celebration following a major victory for her dad. The driver of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Cup Series won the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals, his third career victory in the prestigious event.

Audrey was seen in a video posted by Walkapedia jumping up and down, enjoying the confetti that fell down onto her dad's winning car.

"Audrey Larson loves the confetti," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Larson's Chili Bowl triumph puts him in elite company as he joins the likes of Sam Swindell, Kevin Swindell and Cup Series driver Christopher Bell, who finished 10th in this year's event, as one of only four drivers to win at least three Chili Bowls. Walkapedia shared a video of Larson's car rolling into the victory lane, penning a message that read:

"@Paul_Silva57’s ride rolls into victory lane for the third time in a @CBNationals Championship A-Main. @KyleLarsonRacin joins @1Sam91, @KevinSwindell, and @CBellRacing as the only four to win at least three Golden Drillers from the Chili Bowl."

Expand Tweet

Larson took to Instagram on the heels of his monumental win. He shared multiple photos from the victory, including one of Audrey, and penned a fitting caption that read:

"3X golden drillers!!!!"

On the NASCAR side of things, Larson is coming off another quality year behind the wheel of the #5 HMS machine. Amid his fourth season with the team, Larson won six races, the most of any driver in 2024. He won races at Las Vegas, Kansas, Sonoma, Indianapolis, Bristol and the Charlotte Roval. However, Larson failed to make the Championship 4 and ended up finishing sixth in the points standings.

NASCAR congratulated Kyle Larson on Chili Bowl win in social media post

Kyle Larson's third career Chili Bowl Nationals victory didn't go unnoticed by the racing community. This included NASCAR, who offered its congratulations to the 2021 Cup Series champion via social media.

In an Instagram post by NASCAR's official account, the organization posted a graphic indicating Larson's victory and added a caption that read:

"A big @cbnationals win to kick off the year! Congratulations to @kylelarsonracin on his third Golden Driller!"

The 2025 Cup Series season will be Larson's fifth season behind the wheel of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. In his debut year with the team, the California native registered 10 wins and captured his first career championship.

The 2022 season was a step back for Larson as he scored three victories but failed to make it to the Championship 4 race and posted a seventh-place finish in the points standings. In 2023, Larson made his way back to the championship race but fell short of the title to Ryan Blaney as he finished runner-up. Larson won four races that year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback