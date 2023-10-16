WATCH: Kyle Larson’s daughter throws confetti in adorable fashion after dad’s victory in Las Vegas

Kyle Larson guaranteed his spot in the NASCAR Championship after winning in Las Vegas last weekend. As Larson celebrated his victory, his family was also seen celebrating his win.

Kyle Larson beat Christopher Bell at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway finish line with a remarkable mid-race save, a lightning-quick last pitstop from his Hendrick Motorsports pit crew and a solid finish to take the lead in the NASCAR championship race.

This called for a celebration and that's exactly what Larson's daughter was seen doing. Audrey, his four-year-old daughter, was spotted throwing confetti in an adorable fashion after her father's victory in Las Vegas.

In the video, Audrey is seen gathering the confetti with her hands and throwing it towards her mother, Katelyn Sweet. It was a sweet moment which was captured by SiriusXMNASCAR's Claire B. Lang.

With his victory in Las Vegas in the first race of the round of eight in the NASCAR playoffs on Sunday, the 2021 champion secured the first of four slots in the title-deciding championship showdown on November 5.

Kyle Larson wasn't "confident" of holding off Christopher Bell in Vegas

Kyle Larson admitted that his confidence began to dip during the final lap of the race despite a dominant run and a very close finish. During the post-race press conference, Larson admitted that he was not really confident about holding off Bell during the final lap.

"No, I wasn’t confident. The #43 let us go, which I was very thankful for,” he said. (via Greg Engle/ Youtube)

He continued,

“Then I was like, the whole way down the back, I was hoping the #38 was going to run the middle or the top. I wanted that clean air for the bottom. When he pulled down to the bottom, I knew I couldn’t follow him because it was going to choke me down too much.”

Larson admitted his joy at defeating someone who he thinks is a challenging opponent. This comes particularly in light of the numerous battles that have happened in the past, where Larson stated that he has been the one to throw down the gauntlet.