WATCH: Kyle Larson’s incredible save after contact with Chase Elliott at Iowa Cup race

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Aug 03, 2025 22:57 GMT
Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott
Kyle Larson (right) and Chase Elliott (left) - Source: Getty

Kyle Larson saved his #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after making contact with teammate Chase Elliott at Iowa Speedway. His car got sideways after colliding with the #9 Chevrolet, but he managed to keep all four wheels on the track.

The incident happened on the restart after the second stage, won by Brad Keselowski. The two HMS teammates were in the middle of the pack when they made contact. Based on the onboards, Larson seemingly turned late in turn one, while Elliott went down to the bottom early. The contact could have easily derailed Larson's progress, but he made an incredible save to get out of that situation unscathed.

NASCAR posted the replay of the restart incident at the 0.875-mile Iowa oval on X. Take a look:

“How did (Kyle Larson) save that?!” NASCAR wrote.
This incident followed an earlier contact between the two HMS teammates in a restart before the end of the second stage. At the time, Kyle Larson was on the outside when Chase Elliott pushed him further into the wall, allowing a three-wide with AJ Allmendinger tucking himself in the inside.

The 33-year-old Californian arrived at Iowa Speedway following a second-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week. He failed to jump on Bubba Wallace in double OT, giving the 23XI Racing driver his first NASCAR Cup Series win in 100 races.

Kyle Larson drives the #5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn
Kyle Larson drives the #5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn

Both Larson and Elliott have qualified for the playoffs after scoring at least one race victory, with the former winning three. However, the #9 Chevy driver leads the standings without a single DNF and is 15 points clear of Larson. Winning the regular-season championship would add 15 extra playoff points.

“That's wild”: Kyle Larson on NASCAR stat on short tracks amid Next-Gen era

Kyle Larson responded to a NASCAR stat about pole sitters failing to win on short tracks since 2019. The #5 Hendrick Motorsports was surprised by the stat and admitted to not having a “great” answer apart from the field being closer amid the Next-Gen era.

Larson, who last won a short track race at Bristol Motor Speedway from third this year, said in a pre-race interview at Iowa Speedway (via Cup Scene on YouTube):

“I mean that's a surprising stat, so I'm not sure I have a great answer other than, you know, the field's just tighter now. So, there's more probably teams that have an opportunity to win if, you know, things go right and then, next gen races are a little bit more chaotic and stuff, but I would have thought that a pole sitter had won, you know, in that amount of time....So, I don't know. That's wild.” [0:55]
Denny Hamlin won the 2019 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race - Source: Imagn
Denny Hamlin won the 2019 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race - Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin was the last driver to win a short track race from pole position. The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver did so at Bristol Motor Speedway (Bristol night race) in 2019.

As for the 2025 Iowa Corn 350, Chase Briscoe is the pole sitter and started alongside William Byron in row one. Kyle Larson started in third after posting a 23.089-second lap time, 0.085 seconds behind the pole sitter.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

