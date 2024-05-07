WATCH: Kyle Larson’s wife Katelyn Larson reacts to Hendrick star’s historic Kansas win

Kyle Larson's wife Katelyn encountered a roller coaster of emotions as she witnessed her husband stealing victory from Chris Buescher's grasp by the closest-ever margin of 0.001 seconds.

The final lap of the Advent Health 400 witnessed Kyle Larson charging vehemently for his second Cup Series win this season, sidelining Buescher from his potential maiden victory by a bristle-thin margin. Until the officials reviewed the replay, the RFK Racing driver was deemed the winner at the Kansas Motor Speedway, but the tables turned and Chevrolet claimed its 7th win of the season.

Katelyn couldn't mark her presence on the grandstands of Kansas, so she, with her family members savored Larson's 268-lap run across the 1.5-mile oval from the comfort of her home. Initially, she believed Kyle lost the race by a slim margin and exclaimed "Ughhhhhhh!"

However, her emotions flipped the moment she learned her 31-year-old husband was the winner and not Chris Buescher, following which Katelyn hopped from her couch in disbelief and shrieked with joy:

"It's us! Yeahhhhh"

Here is a glimpse of an overjoyed Mrs. Larson (via Kyle Larson on X):

Kyle Larson feels proud after fans got their "money's worth" courtesy of his 0.001 win margin

Larson secured the fourth-place start for his Kansas run and didn't witness much progress during the early phase of his race. Stage 1 saw the HMS driver finishing third, whereas Stage 2 witnessed some progression as the #5 Chevrolet claimed the second spot.

However, after Kyle Busch lost control of his #8 Chevy, the track positions got shuffled as the cars pitted under caution. Denny Hamlin ran in P1 and Buescher in P2 during the final restart on Lap 267, but the latter became the frontrunner after taking the lead off Turn 2.

Nevertheless, Kyle Larson reclaimed his contention and ran a door-to-door battle with Buescher. Momentarily before crossing the checkered flag, the duo had a hard door slam, which sent the #17 Ford a bit out of the line, and as a result, the HMS driver snatched the victory after dominating the asphalt of Kansas for 64 laps.

Unlike many NASCAR races, the adrenaline-fueled Advent Health 400 and its nail-biting moments were hailed by the crowd, and Larson expressed pride in being a part of it. He said (via FOX: NASCAR on X):

"It was crazy, I mean that race from start to finish was amazing. That first stage was incredible, the second stage in the end was fun, and that last stage with the wrecks and cautions and then fuel strategy and tires running along. All that was wild. You guys got your money's worth today and I'm just proud to be a part of this show." [1:00]

