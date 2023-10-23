WATCH: Kyle Larson slams into pit entry barriers during NASCAR Cup race at Homestead

Kyle Larson encountered some difficulty during the final stages of the Homestead-Miami Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race on Sunday, colliding with the pit-road entrance wall.

Kyle Larson's No. 5 Chevrolet slammed into the pit-wall sand barrel barriers. At the time of the collision, Larson was running in second place and was trailing race leader Ryan Blaney into the pit road when he carried too much speed and crashed into the barriers.

Due to the incident, the race had to be stopped so that track crews could swap out the safety barrels.

"I knew where the yellow line was and thought I was going to be under control getting there, and then yeah, he just slowed down – I locked the brakes up, slid to the right and clipped him and the barrels," Larson said (via NASCAR).

After making repairs to the damages sustained on the No. 5 Chevy, Larson continued for a few laps but parked his No. 5 into the Hendrick Motorsport garage and called it a day.

Larson is the only driver to have clinched his spot in the Championship 4 round. Christopher Bell went on to win Sunday's race in Homestead-Miami by holding off Ryan Blaney.

Kyle Larson elaborates on his pit-road incident in Homestead

NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 - Practice

Kyle Larson crashed at the start of pit road at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race, which prevented him from finishing. Both Blaney and Larson made it into the pits at the same time, respectively.

Blaney slowed suddenly, and Larson miscalculated the spaces between the two cars and ended up crashing into the sand barriers at the start of the pit lane. He continued the race for a few laps before retiring the car. Later, he talked to the media and explained what exactly happened during the collision.

“I was just trying to maximize my pit-in, and honestly, I felt like I was doing a really good job. I just didn’t anticipate him slowing down as much as he did. But on the replay, it looks like I just missed it by a lot. I need to look at data," he said (via Speedway Digest).

“I’m pretty upset at myself, more than anything. Whether he got to pit road speed sooner than the yellow line or not, I could have just done a little bit better job judging it,” he added.

Kyle Larson took full blame for his actions. Blaney went on to finish in second place, right behind Christopher Bell.