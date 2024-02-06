Watch: Kyle Larson spins Bubba Wallace around on the final lap of 2024 Busch Light Clash

Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson were involved in severe contact in the recent Busch Light Clash race at LA Memorial Coliseum, one which left the former spinning on the track.

NASCAR returned to action this weekend with the season's first non-points exhibition race. Originally scheduled to take place on Sunday (February 4), the event was preponed by a day due to weather constraints.

The race, which took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California, delivered multiple moments of chaos throughout the 151 laps. One such moment was when Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson made contact with 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace, which resulted in the latter losing momentum and spinning out of the track.

Watch the incident in the video below:

The incident disrupted Wallace's momentum, ultimately sending him spinning out of contention. The 30-year-old was in 12th position as he crossed the finish line. Kyle Larson, meanwhile, finished in fifth.

In the press conference following the race, Larson provided insight into the lead-up to the collision and his rationale behind the maneuver. Acknowledging previous interactions on the track, Larson explained (via Frontstretch on YouTube):

"I think at that point it was three times and my none, so I wanted to get him back before the checkered. I wasn't trying to spin him out or anything, I was just trying to shove him through the corner like he was doing me. So, a product of this racing and finally reaching my limit, I guess, but yeah that's how it was." (02:35)

Kyle Larson explains the sequence of his incident with Bubba Wallace

Kyle Larson continued to elaborate on the dynamics of the race, highlighting Wallace's speed and the challenges presented by restarts. The former NASCAR Cup Series champion said (via the aforementioned source):

"He [Bubba Wallace] was really fast there, and I let him go because he was way faster. Restarts get crazy. I think it was the second-last restart and I was able to get in front of him. Then the leaders' cars started racing, that was right when Ty Gibbs got back in line and Bubba just decided to run through me."

Larson expressed his perception of Bubba Wallace's aggressive racing style, indicating that the incident was a response to previous interactions during the event. He added:

"He sent me through Ty (Gibbs) and (it) spun him. There I was just like, 'okay, whatever, it's the style of his racing.' I haven't seen any other replays from the last restart, but he got me again, and then got me again in the next corner."

Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace have a history of collisions, with a similar incident in Las Vegas in 2022, where the latter received plenty of criticism from the fans for his actions.