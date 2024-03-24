WATCH: Kyle Larson wins thrilling final lap battle with a double overtake on Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Hill at COTA

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has converted his pole start into an Xfinity Series race win after swerving past Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen during the final lap.

The fifth Xfinity Series weekend witnessed the 31-year-old seal his second NASCAR win of the season after clinching the maiden victory at the Cup Series Pennzoil 400 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. However, the two stages were triumphed by different stakeholders; Parker Kligerman secured Stage 1, and Riley Herbst came home with Stage 2 win.

Kyle Larson's odds of triumphing in the 46-lap race at the Circuit of the Americas were slim, as during the final lap, he was trailing behind Austin Hill in P1 and Shane van Gisbergen in P2.

But the New Zealander's move sent him and Hill off the track, and the HMS driver grabbed the opportunity to steal the P1 spot, making way for his victory burnouts and marking his team's first Xfinity Series win in the #17 Chevrolet Camaro this year.

Watch the decisive moment below:

Post his adrenaline-packed run on the 3.426-mile oval, Larson reflected on his win, saying (via FOX on X):

"It feels really special. Every time we have this #17 car, whether it be any of us four drivers [Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and William Byron], we're always the fastest on the track but somehow give it away."

He added:

"Just wild there. I thought when we pitted honestly there would be more people to pit with us, and when I get in, I was like, 'Man if I can get back to like top 10, it's okay.' But, just worked out."

Despite holding off Kyle Larson, Shane van Gisbergen's penalized move disrupted the final lap defense

The late race overtimes and Kyle Larson's pitstop in between sent him to the seventh spot, whereas Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen were seen battling for the win. The former aimed at his third Xfinity Series win of the season, while the latter was eyeing his maiden Xfinity triumph.

Nevertheless, neither could get a hold of the trophy as, during the final moments of the final lap at COTA, the unexpected happened. As Larson was charging back toward the leaders, the New Zealander bumped into the #21 Chevrolet driver, taking both the stock cars off the track limits.

The misaligned move by the #97 Chevrolet driver not only attracted a 30-second time penalty that sent him back from his P2 spot to P27 but also paved the way for Larson to seal his first Xfinity Series win of the season.