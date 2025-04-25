WATCH: Latest Dale Earnhardt documentary teaser dropped by Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video is about to bring Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s influential NASCAR career back to life with a new docuseries titled 'Earnhardt.' The Amazon-owned streaming service dropped a new teaser featuring archival footage and the late driver's son, Dale Jr.

Ad

The docuseries will release four episodes, highlighting Dale Sr.'s milestones in stock car racing. Nicknamed The Intimidator, the former Richard Childress Racing driver won 76 Cup races and seven championships, tying the all-time record with Richard Petty and later Jimmie Johnson.

Unfortunately, a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500 took the life of the North Carolina native. His legacy lives on through his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will play a huge role in the upcoming docuseries, which will kick off on May 22.

Ad

Trending

"Start your engines. Earnhardt premieres May 22," Prime Video wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the two-minute, 12-second teaser on X, Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked about how passionate his father was for racing. The new upload also included some notable moments the Earnhardts had in NASCAR, including Dale Jr.'s championship-winning celebration in the Busch Grand National Series (now known as the Xfinity Series).

Kelley-Earnhardt Miller, the seven-time champ's daughter, will also participate in the Prime Video docuseries. She has kept herself in the racing scene, co-owning the Xfinity team JR Motorsports with her brother Dale Jr. and Rick Hendrick.

Ad

The first two episodes will be released ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the first of five races Prime Video will cover this season. The next races on the list are Nashville, Michigan, Mexico (the first points-paying race outside the US), and Pocono. TNT Sports will take over in the second stop at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

"Miss you, friend": Michael Waltrip remembered Dale Earnhardt Sr. on NASCAR's return to Rockingham

Michael Waltrip, who once drove for Dale Earnhardt, Inc. (DEI), dedicated a message to Dale Sr. at Rockingham Speedway last week. Waltrip said he missed the seven-time champion in an X post, which he accompanied with a photo from their fishing trip in North Carolina.

Ad

The four-time NASCAR Cup race winner wrote:

"Going back to the Rock takes me back to fun times with Dale (Earnhardt Sr.). We loved fishing. Miss you friend."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Waltrip's first career victory was bittersweet as it came in the 2001 Daytona 500. He fended off Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the win after The Intimidator crashed behind from third place and passed away.

That season had two heartwarming on-track moments for the late driver. In the following race at Rockingham Speedway, DEI driver Steve Park claimed the victory over then-defending series champion Bobby Labonte, who hit the wall in the penultimate lap and lost momentum.

Ad

The other moment was DEI scoring a 1-2 finish in the Pepsi 400, led by Dale Jr. It was NASCAR's return to the Daytona International Speedway since the infamous last-lap crash in the Great American Race.

Michael Waltrip eventually left the team to start his own. Dale Earnhardt Jr. also moved out and signed with Hendrick Motorsports starting the 2008 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.