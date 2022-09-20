Watch: Martin Truex Jr. flips the middle finger to a surprise target at NASCAR Bristol race

2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. is one driver who will certainly be looking ahead to the 2023 season. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has had a frustrating 2022 campaign in the sport, as good results seem to slip away from right in front of the 42-year-old's eyes. Throughout 29 races so far this season, Truex Jr. has not managed to visit Victory Lane even once, in a season where there have been 19 different winners.

Things have gone wrong for the Stafford Township, New Jersey native both on and off the track, with the #19 Bass Pro Shop’s Toyota Camry driver narrowly missing out on victory. Last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway saw multiple drivers suffer from the seventh generation car's mechanical woes as well as tire failures. Truex Jr. was one of the unlucky drivers who suffered from power steering issues throughout the race and finished dead last.

As he got out of his car, he was seen giving his car the middle finger as a sign of frustration in the Bass Pro Shop's Night Race.

Cork Gaines @CorkGaines Martin Truex Jr gives his own car the middle finger after he loses power steering and is forced out of the race. #NASCAR Martin Truex Jr gives his own car the middle finger after he loses power steering and is forced out of the race. #NASCAR https://t.co/OPp5Yq2sVy

Martin Truex Jr. was not alone, however, as the majority of the field struggled with the Next Gen car's inability to overtake in the 500-lap-long race, along with severe tire degradation and mechanical gremlins. Kyle Busch, Truex Jr.'s teammate, was one of the many to retire with an engine failure.

Martin Truex Jr. recaps his struggles at Kansas and missing the playoffs

Martin Truex Jr. has been a driver who has suffered terrible luck throughout the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, with the regular season ending and playoff races being no different. As a result, the #19 crew at Joe Gibbs Racing missed their chance to advance to the playoffs.

Truex Jr. elaborated on what the season has been like and what racing at Kansas Speedway felt like, and said:

“Yeah. Had a chance for sure. Gave another one away, drove through the field four times, five times, with cars you can’t pass with. The last mistake was just too late in the race to make it up. We got to fifth. Almost got to fourth. We passed the most cars today by a lot. When we were out front, we were checking out. I don’t even know what to say anymore, honestly. It sucks. It’s getting old. Having cars you can win with and not being able to win.”

Watch Martin Truex Jr. try and turn his luck around in the latter stages of the 2022 season at Texas Motor Speedway in the Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500.

