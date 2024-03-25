WATCH: Martin Truex Jr. pushes Kyle Busch into the pits after the latter ran out of fuel at COTA

Kyle Busch got pushed to the pit lane by his former teammate Martin Truex Jr. as the former ran out of fuel after 231.88 miles of action at COTA.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix marked the sixth Cup Series race on the 2024 NASCAR calendar. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron swept 42 laps out of 68 for his second victory after reigning supreme at the season-opener race on the Daytona International Speedway.

On the other hand, the two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's outing has suffered a big blow. At turn 1 of lap 40, while making room to pursue the apt race line, Christopher Bell and the Richard Childress Racing driver made contact, which spun out the #8 Chevrolet.

Though the nudge was insufficient for a caution to be issued, it surely was enough to enrage Busch as he confronted the 29-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing driver immediately after the race.

Furthermore, post his P9 finish at COTA, Kyle Busch's Chevrolet Camaro ran out of fuel and failed to make its way to the pits. However, this is where Martin Truex Jr. showcased his sportsmanlike conduct and helped the former take his car to the pitlane.

Kyle Busch indulges in a post-race altercation with the runner-up of the COTA dash

The #20 Toyota driver has enjoyed a solid start to the 2024 season, with three podium finishes to his name. A P3 result at the Daytona 500, followed by a race victory at Phoenix Raceway and a P2 finish at the recently concluded EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

While pursuing the highest possible feat at COTA, Bell wrecked two drivers who came in his way- Kyle Larson on lap 21 and Kyle Busch on lap 40. Though Larson let the matter slide, Busch didn't and confronted the Oklahoma native right after the 68-lap of high-octane racing wrapped up.

Dodging the media and crew personnel on his way, the #8 Chevrolet driver headed toward JGR's stable and stood right in front of Christopher. The duo were seen exchanging words, where Busch was the one who vented his frustration. Even though Bell kept his cool and tried to shake hands with the RCR driver to settle the matter, the latter ignored and went away.

