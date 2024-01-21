WATCH: Martin Truex Jr.’s hilarious reenactment of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s iconic “Slide Job!” commentary call

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. has come forward with a hilarious impression of his former teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s commentary.

Martin Truex Jr., the 2023 regular season champion, has gained public attention as the NASCAR world prepares for the 2024 season. Truex, who renewed his JGR contract for one more season, was spotted making a humorous impression of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 2018 infamous lines.

In a video posted by Joe Gibbs Racing's social media handle, MTJ and his pals recreated a memorable moment from NBC's commentary booth in 2018. The scene they chose was the thrilling last-lap showdown between Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch, with Earnhardt Jr.'s commentary taking center stage.

The original 2018 race featured Larson, in the #42, and Kyle Busch, in the #18 car, engaging in a fierce battle on the track. Recreating the excitement, Truex and his buddies revisited this iconic duel, taking fans back to the Chicagoland finish where both drivers fought for victory.

The highlight of the video was Truex's spot-on impression of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s memorable "Slide Job, slide job!" exclamation. Earnhardt's childlike innocence and sheer enthusiasm during the race provided the perfect material for Martin Truex Jr.'s comedic genius.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus' Hall of Fame induction

Earlier this week, seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and his longtime partner in crime, retired crew chief Chad Knaus, were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Reacting to the induction, Dale Jr. voiced his opinions on the careers of both the driver and the crew chief. He said (via Hendrick Motorsports):

"They were the best pairing of crew chief and driver that has ever been in this sport. I know there are some pretty compelling arguments for Dale Inman and Richard Petty, guys like that."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. highlighted the brilliance of Chad Knaus' genius off the track. He added:

"Any driver in the field would have loved to have worked with Chad (Knaus). Every driver in the field would have loved to have known what his approach was and some of the things he was doing to make his cars work. Jimmie (Johnson) was a very fortunate guy to be able to be behind the wheel of that race car and he went out there and got the job done."