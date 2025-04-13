WATCH: Millionaires Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ditch the track for a baseball clash on Bristol’s concrete

Despite being rivals on the track, NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently enjoyed a baseball session at Bristol Motor Speedway during the practice session. The upcoming 500-lap, 266.6-mile Food City 500 is scheduled at the 0.533-mile track for Sunday, April 13.

Ad

NASCAR's short track, Bristol Motor Speedway, also features a baseball field in the infield of the four-turn track. MLB (Major League Baseball) announced in 2024 that a match would be played at the Tennessee-based track on August 2, 2025. The match will be played between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds. Also, this will be the first-ever MLB game in Tennessee.

A NASCAR enthusiast shared a clip on X featuring $80 million worth professional stock car racing driver Kyle Busch (via Celebrity Net Worth) and his rival Ricky Stenhouse Jr. enjoying a bout of baseball on the start/finish line at Bristol Motor Speedway. Cameramen surrounded the duo, and the crew members were fielding for the NASCAR stars.

Ad

Trending

The stock car racing fanatic captioned the post:

"Kyle Busch is now a baseball player #NASCAR"

Here's the clip of the duo enjoying baseball ahead of the Food City 500:

Expand Tweet

Ad

$30 million worth NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse (via Celebrity Net Worth) pitched a few balls for Busch and caught the fourth ball, ending the Richard Childress Racing driver's batting.

The HYAK Motorsports driver ranks 18th on the Cup Series points table with 158 points. He secured one top-10 and a top-five finish in eight starts this season. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch ranks 15th in the standings with 177 points. He secured one top-five and four top-10 finishes in eight starts this season. Also, Busch aims to break his no-win drought this season.

Ad

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch got involved in a heated moment during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

Last season, during the NASCAR All-Star race held in North Carolina at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch and former Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were involved in an early on-track incident.

Ad

During the 200-lap race, the #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver sent Stenhouse Jr. into the guard walls, ending his day. Following the event, the HYAK Motorsports driver parked his crashed ride in Busch's pit box and waited for 198 laps to discuss it with him. The duo exchanged words after the celebratory fireworks, which led to Stenhouse Jr. throwing a right hook at Busch's face.

Within a few seconds, surrounding drivers and pit crew members broke up the fight, and Busch yelled before he was punched in the face (via NASCAR):

Ad

"Bring it! I don’t give a fu*k. I suck just as bad as you!"

Expand Tweet

Following the unprofessional behavior on the racetrack, the governing body fined Ricky Stenhouse Jr. a hefty $75,000. Additionally, NASCAR suspended three other team members, including Stenhouse Jr.'s father, Stenhouse Sr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More