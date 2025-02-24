WATCH: Multiple drivers including Ryan Blaney walk up to Carson Hocevar immediately after the race to have a chat with the 22-yo

Carson Hocevar was the center of attention after the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Following a dramatic race where he finished as the runner-up, multiple drivers approached him for post-race discussions regarding his aggressive driving.

Ad

The video, originally posted by Xfinity Racing on X, captured these moments. It included two clips, one featuring Ross Chastain talking to Carson Hocevar, ending with a handshake, and another showing Ryan Blaney confronting him. The tweet is captioned,

"Multiple drivers would like to have conversations with today’s runner-up, Carson Hocevar."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After the race, Carson Hocevar admitted that he had things to improve but did not disclose the details of his conversations with Chastain and Blaney. Speaking to Regan Smith of FOX Sports, Hocevar reflected on his performance, saying that he usually plays it safe but found himself in a position to win.

“I’ll just leave those to myself,” Hocevar said. “I normally ride in the back, and I was trying to get a good, decent finish and for how bad we were at Daytona. … There’s some stuff I gotta clean up a little bit, but I feel like we put ourselves in the perfect opportunity to try to win a race. I’ve never had that opportunity really before—especially on a superspeedway.”

Ad

However, Chastain was not entirely satisfied with the discussion. Speaking to Alan Cavanna, Chastain made it clear that he did not hear what he wanted from Hocevar, simply responding,

“No sir.”

Blaney, on the other hand, was visibly frustrated with Hocevar’s driving. On Lap 234, Hocevar sent Blaney spinning near the front of the pack. Though Blaney managed an incredible save, he was furious on the radio. FOX captured his heated exchange with his spotter Tim Fedewa,

Ad

Blaney: “I told you, Timmy. The 77 [Hocevar]. Absolute Weapon.”

Fedewa: “I know, man. I don’t know what we can do about it. F***, we’ve got to race.”

Blaney: “He’s just a moron. He just runs right into the back of you. Has zero idea of where to bump somebody, where not to, he’s swiping across my bumper as he’s doing it. He just has no idea the whole race.”

Ad

Chastain and Blaney were not the only ones upset with Hocevar. Kyle Busch also expressed his frustration over Hocevar’s driving during Stage 1. Speaking over the radio to his crew chief and spotter, Busch did not hold back.

“Go tell that 77 he’s done that same f***ing move ten times,” Busch said. “I don’t care if I wreck the whole f***ing field, I’m over him. He’s a f***ing d**chebag, I’m going to wreck his *ss.”

Ad

With three of NASCAR’s top drivers openly criticizing Hocevar’s racing style, it was clear that his aggressive approach was not well received. The reigning Cup Series Rookie of the Year acknowledged that he had more to learn but remained unapologetic about his moves made to win.

Carson Hocevar Defends His Aggressive Racing Style Amid Criticism

Carson Hocevar made it clear that he prioritizes winning over making friends in NASCAR. After his career-best finish, he reflected on the race and his aggressive driving. Speaking to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, Hocevar defended his approach. He said,

Ad

“We’re here to win races, not be a boy band and love each other and play on a playground together,” he said. “Obviously, there’s learning lessons. You don’t want to piss anybody off or frustrate anybody and there’s things I would clean up for sure.”

“It’s the first time I’ve ever… Again, I’m normally 40th,awaiting for them to crash and hoping they crash and I finish in the teens. So to be upfront and get stage points of the stages, have a shot to win, is something that I can hold my head high...And I’ve always said, I’m a really bad superspeedway racer, so this atleast gives me a little bit more confidence.” he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Despite the backlash from his competitors, Carson Hocevar’s performance was a preview of his potential. Starting from 26th place, he made bold moves in the closing laps and nearly clinched the win. His three-wide formation in the final moments was one of the most thrilling finishes of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"